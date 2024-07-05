Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Inclusivity for All Guests

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa was the first resort in Florida to earn Certified Autism Center™ designation in 2018.

It is our commitment at Sawgrass Marriott to create wonderful hospitality always, for all.” — Todd Hickey, general manager

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa’s renewal as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Staff completed an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES to ensure they are equipped with the latest knowledge and resources to best welcome every guest that visits the resort, which became the first resort in Florida to earn this designation in 2018.

“We are continually working to adapt ourselves, our offerings and our property to ensure inclusivity for our guests. It is our commitment at Sawgrass Marriott to create wonderful hospitality always, for all,” says general manager, Todd Hickey.

Since its initial CAC designation, the resort has implemented quiet spaces, sensory stimulating and adaptive activities in their Mighty Oaks Kid’s Activity Center, as well in the peaceful nature surroundings on the 65-acre oak-lined property. In addition to the resort’s main tower, villas offer additional space, privacy and a quiet environment away from the hustle and bustle of a hotel lobby. Also, the culinary team has expanded the menu to accommodate a wide range of dietary restrictions throughout all dining outlets on the property.

“We’re thrilled to renew Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa’s credential as a Certified Autism Center™ and help them reaffirm their commitment to inclusivity for all guests,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their ongoing dedication to this education and training proves their desire to create a welcome space for all guests.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the way in providing cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals globally. As the only international credentialing board offering training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, IBCCES equips travel and entertainment organizations with the knowledge and resources they need to better accommodate and support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects them to additional resources and each other. Every destination on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Sawgrass Marriott

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, midway between St. Augustine and Jacksonville, Florida, our resort offers something for everyone. From a pristine and private beach to world class golf and spa, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa is the perfect getaway for both business and pleasure. We offer a wide array of spacious rooms and villas with special touches and plenty of space. Families and couples can take advantage of our multiple pools, SurfStream wave pool, beach activities, spa, fitness center and 6 restaurants and lounges. Hop on our complimentary shuttle for a quick ride over to our private beach club, where you'll find stunning Ponte Vedra beach. If work brings you here, you'll be delighted with our expansive indoor and outdoor venues, as we offer over 60,000 square feet of versatile function space. Whether joining us for vacation, business, or a little of both, we look forward to welcoming you to our resort.

About IBCCES

Setting The Global Standard For Training and Certification in Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES offers a range of certifications that empower professionals to lead in their fields and enhance outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are internationally recognized as the premier standard for training and certification in autism and other cognitive disorders.