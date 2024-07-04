GEM, CCC Address Urgent Aid Need After Hurricane Beryl

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Caribbean Consular Corps (CCC) held a press conference at GEM headquarters in Doral to address the urgent need for aid following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl. This powerful storm affected Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The event saw a significant gathering of officials and consular representatives, including the Hon. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica and Dean of the CCC; the Hon. Rudy Grant, Consul General of Barbados; the Hon. Darrel Montrope, Consul General of St. Lucia; Dianne Perrotte, Deputy Consul General for Grenada; other Caribbean consular representatives; and members of the Caribbean Strong Relief Fund and the Janice Lyttle Foundation. These leaders collectively underscored the critical importance of immediate and coordinated aid efforts.

Given the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) prediction of an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, driven by La Niña and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, the need for rapid mobilization is more significant than ever. This year’s forecast includes 17 to 25 named storms, with 4 to 7 potentially becoming major hurricanes.

During the press conference, GEM and CCC outlined the immediate response plan, emphasizing the need for volunteer support and community donations. Volunteers are needed to help mobilization of emergency kits to the Caribbean in conjunction with the Caribbean Consular Corps, the Janice Lyttle Foundation and SFL Caribbean Strong. Volunteer hours are from 10 AM to 5 PM, seven days a week, starting July 3 (including Independence Day) at GEM’s warehouse (1850 NW 84th Ave #100, Doral, FL 33126).

Donations can also be dropped off at GEM’s warehouse in Doral between 9 AM and 4 PM. A list of needed items includes, tarps, generators, trash waste bags, canned foods, peel-off lid preferably with 1+ year expiration date non-perishable foods, 1+ year expiration date, sleeping bags, work gloves, solar-powered lights, tents, industrial sponges, professional first-aid kits, hygiene Kits, including hair brush toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo (small) soap, wash cloth, deodorant. IMPORTANT NOTE: NO USED CLOTHING OR LINEN!!

Monetary donations are also welcomed and can be made through GEM’s donation link as well through the US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation.

GEM’s significant donors include brands and companies such as Good360, KIND, Amazon, Earth Breeze, Goya, and Drip Drop. These partners have consistently provided essential supplies such as protein bars, hygiene products, biodegradable laundry sheets, non-perishable foods, and equipment like generators and tents. GEM has already pre-assembled 2,000 family necessity kits containing hygiene products and other essentials for air freight.

About GEM: The Global Empowerment Mission was established in response to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake with a mission to deliver the most aid to the most people in need swiftly and cost-effectively. GEM has deployed over 355 disaster relief missions across 57 countries and all 50 states. Charity Navigator highly rated the organization, earning 100% in Accountability & Finance and Impact & Results categories. With 97% of donations going directly to mission-related activities, GEM ensures maximum impact in the communities it serves through a smart partnership model of donors, volunteers, and local stakeholders.

About the Janice Lyttle Foundation: The Janice Lyttle Foundation was founded on June 5th 2010 and serves all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The foundation’s goal is to provide support and some funding for the education of the people of SVG on hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Although the foundation was created to help win the battle for heart disease, the mission was expanded to serving the medical, health and well-being needs of the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as needed. The Foundation donated over half million US dollars’ worth of supplies and equipment to the Milton Cato hospital in St, Vincent and the Grenadines following the December 2013 disaster and in 2018 facilitated a mission by the Starkey Foundation to outfit residents of major cities in need of a hearing aid. The mission continued in 2021, partnering with the Global Empowerment Mission offering help in the disaster response for the ongoing St. Vincent Volcano eruptions.

About The Caribbean Consular Corps (CCC): The CCC comprises Caribbean Consuls General and Representatives in South Florida, facilitating communication and collaboration on regional issues of mutual interest.

About Caribbean Strong: This volunteer network of South Florida Caribbean community leaders, supported by the Miami Foundation, focuses on raising awareness and providing critical financial support and supplies to the Caribbean, especially during hurricane season. The fund ensures quick and efficient mobilization of resources to help those affected by natural disasters rebuild and recover.

HOW TO HELP:

DONATE $:

Global Empowerment Mission:

https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/hurricane-beryl/

US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation, Memo: Beryl Relief: https://lnkd.in/ezRnzDfG

Items can also be purchased at populated Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/141xqLB?ref_=wl_share for delivery to GEM Warehouse for assembly

Donations can also be dropped off at Global Empowerment Mission HQ:

1850 NW 84th Ave STE 100

Doral, FL 33126

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Nerwg6VssSGMtpQg7

Donations are being accepted Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM

For other inquires, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Media Contacts

Candice Sealey

Ignite! (Marketing & PR Consultancy)

Kingstown

St. Vincent

784-432-2223

Bianca Bucaram

The Bucaram Public Relations Group

713-898-6552

Yvette N.Harris

Harris Public Relations

786-897-8854