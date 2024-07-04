Submit Release
Chicago High Holidays: Best Cannabis Deals from the Fourth of July to 7/10

CHICAGO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis invites cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate two major events in the cannabis community: the 4th of July and 710. These festivities offer exciting opportunities to enjoy top-quality cannabis products at special discounts.

4th of July Dispensary Hours:

4th of July Cannabis Deals:

From June 30th to July 4th, enjoy exclusive deals on a variety of products from renowned brands like Cresco, Aeriz, and nuEra House of Brands.

Here are some highlights:

  • Buy 1, get 30% off
  • Buy 2, get 35% off
  • Buy 3 or more and get 40% off

Participating Brands: Cresco, Aeriz, Midweek Friday, Interstate 420, Alchemy, and nuEra Premium Flower

Additional Specials:

  • Buy 1 Get 1 50% off – SweetBuzz
  • Buy 1 Get 1 50% off – Journeyman

710 Cannabis Concentrates Deals:

Celebrated on July 10th, 710 is dedicated to oils, extracts, and concentrates. The date "710" spells "OIL" upside-down, highlighting its focus on these products. From July 5th to July 10th, take advantage of these special offers:

  • Buy 1, get 30% off
  • Buy 2, get 35% off
  • Buy 3 or more and get 40% off

Participating Brands: Cresco, Aeriz, Midweek Friday, Interstate 420, Alchemy, and nuEra Premium Flower

Special 710 Offers:

  • 30% off Wyld products on July 6th and 7th only
  • 25% off Revolution Vapes and Extracts on July 10th only

Featured Cannabis Products:

  • Rhythm - Sour Diesel Flower: An invigorating sativa dominant strain with a pungent-diesel aroma.
  • Journeyman - Tart Lemonade: Vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural, this product offers a sweet and sour flavor.
  • The Essence - Orange Push Pop 5-pack J’s: An Indica-dominant hybrid featuring creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma.
  • Ariez - Cake Breath Flower: A potent strain with a musky scent, perfect for end-of-day relaxation.
  • Midweek Friday - Sweet Backwood Vape: Featuring an earthy tobacco flavor with a creamy vanilla aftertaste.

Join us in celebrating summer’s high holidays with fantastic deals and exceptional service. Visit us during our special holiday hours and take advantage of these limited-time offers. For more information, visit our website www.nueracannabis.com or contact your nearest location.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products to enhance our customers' experiences. Our offerings include a diverse range of products from top brands, ensuring something for everyone. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jonah Rapino
jrapino@nueracannabis.com

nuEra's "High Holidays" campaign brings major deals & discounts to Illinois cannabis.

