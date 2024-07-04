From the Utah Attorney General’s Office to You, Have a Wonderful and Happy Fourth of July!

July 4, 2024

We are so blessed to live in this nation, which has given our families many opportunities. As we see throughout the world every day, there are countless men, women, and children who live in countries that oppress freedom and liberty. Though the United States has many faults, it is still a beacon of hope for those within and without. Our children can grow up in any community and pursue their American Dream. This is such a privilege for us – and future generations of Americans – to cherish.

With freedom and opportunity comes great responsibility, however. We are not guaranteed another day of liberty – even with the protections our U.S. Constitution has afforded us for almost 250 years. As Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

On this Fourth of July, Attorney General Reyes and the team here at the Attorney General’s Office hope that we commit to redoubling our efforts to fight for the preservation of American freedom. Our founding fathers gave us so much in building the foundation of this magnificent country. The founding of the United States of America was a tremendous miracle, and this ‘experiment’ of liberty and justice for all continues to confound its most ardent detractors and opponents. We are grateful for their perseverance and vision for our country, and we hope our children and grandchildren will walk in the light of freedom for generations to come. May we leave this nation better than when we inherited it.

Have a great Fourth of July!