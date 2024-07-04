Japan's Leading Digital Human and Character Blender Production Company Takes the Industry by Storm
The Rise of Blender Make Sandstorm No.1 Studio in Character production in Japan”TOKYO, JAPAN, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of Digital Human and Game Production in Japan, the demand for high-quality human and character blender production has never been greater. In the midst of this growing industry, one company has emerged as the top player in Japan - SANDSTORM Inc.
— Maniacarta
Founded in 2022 by its founder and creator artist Maniacarta as sandstorm合同会社 and since it's growth for 2 years with target sales it has achieved from overseas market and startup companies, the founder decided to change it to 株式会社SANDSTORM and then gather different talent artists around the world, such professional studio has quickly established itself as the go-to production company for digital human and character production. Their team of skilled artists and animators have worked on numerous projects for major companies and studios, solidifying their reputation as the number one choice for top-notch digital production.
The company's success can be attributed to their cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques, which allow them to create realistic and lifelike human and character models. Their attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work has earned them recognition and accolades from industry experts and clients alike.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the top digital human and character blender production company in Japan," says CEO and founder, Maniacarta. "Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital humans and providing our clients with the best possible results. We are grateful for the support and trust of our clients and will continue to strive for excellence in all our projects."
As the demand for digital humans and game production continues to grow, SANDSTORM Inc. is poised to maintain its position as the leading production company in Japan. With their expertise and commitment to innovation, they are set to take the industry by storm and solidify their place as the go-to choice for digital human and character production.
For more information about SANDSTORM Inc. and their services, visit their website at www.sandstorm.co.jp
