【Vigorous international marketing】Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia opens tomorrow (5 July) Updates Seminar explores new opportunities in advance today

MACAU, July 4 - Following the promotional event in Malaysia last October, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) once again targets Southeast Asia as a continuously-growing market and organizes a mega promotional event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia again this year. The event encompasses a four-day Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia to be unveiled tomorrow (5 July), and the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” today (4 July), to keep expanding international visitor markets for Macao through various channels.

The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” was held at Sunway Resort Hotel in Kuala Lumpur today (4 July). Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, Vice President of Outbound of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Chong Yu Ken, Deputy President of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Cynthia Tan, Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department of the Macao Special Administrative Region Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Steve Chan, and Chief of the Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, attended the seminar together with the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao as well as members of Macao and Malaysia travel trade. There were more than 110 participants.

Malaysia ranks as fourth largest international visitor market

In his speech, Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, remarked that according to provisional figures, Macao welcomed 85,140 Malaysian visitors in the first half of 2024, a nearly twofold increase over the corresponding period of 2023. At present, Malaysia ranks as the fourth largest international visitor market and the seventh major visitor market for Macao.

Earlier this year, MGTO invited travel trade professionals from Malaysia to participate in the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo. Besides participation in Malaysian international travel fairs such as MITM Travel Fair and MATTA Fair, the Office works closely with the Malaysian tourism sector and retail brands to widen Macao’s presence online and offline, with the hope to attract more Malaysian visitors.

Promote “Tourism + MICE” in Macao and Hengqin

Macao and Malaysia travel trade keenly discuss business opportunities

MGTO’s representative first delivered an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development and diverse “tourism +” elements to Malaysia travel trade. The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin then presented the latest picture of cultural tourism in Hengqin, followed by IPIM’s presentation of the MICE and business environment in Macao, for participants to learn more about Macao’s tourism, MICE and business outlook. A business networking session was held for members of the travel trade from both sides to connect and develop new Macao itineraries and related tourism products tailored for Malaysians, unlocking business opportunities together.

14-fold increase in international group travelers

The latest statistics published by the Statistics and Census Service revealed that in the first five months of 2024, Macao registered 928,000 inbound package tour visitors, a 2.3-fold increase year on year. The number of international group travelers surged by 14-fold to 88,000, suggesting the popularity of group tours among visitors.

Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia opens tomorrow (5 July)

MGTO is organizing a roadshow in Kuala Lumpur once again, opting for the location at a popular shopping hub. The roadshow will take place at Blue Concourse, LG2 of Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall from 5 – 8 July. In collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Macao travel trade and the six integrated resort enterprises, the Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia will showcase Macao’s latest travel information, diverse “tourism +” elements and unique strengths as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Featured tourism products and special packages will be on sale for local residents’ easy planning of a wonderful journey in Macao.

For more information about the mega roadshow in Malaysia, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-malaysia-roadshow