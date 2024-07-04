Esther Rauscher Fitness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the growing modern concerns has been the health and wellness of many Americans. Our guest has made it her passion to inspire others into a consistently healthier lifestyle. “Just keep active,” she declares. This is the story of Esther Rauscher.

Esther Rauscher is the owner and founder of Esther Rauscher Fitness.

Esther offers personal training services as well as nutritional advice as a nutrition coach.

“I take care of the whole person with a more psychological approach,” summarizes Esther. “The important thing is to move, no matter your age.”

With her emphasis on functional training and total conditioning, one of her main specialties is STOTT Pilates. She also offers generalized personal training in her basement studio, which contains several pieces of equipment. This includes various equipment for strength training including a chair, a V2Max Reformer, and free weights. She also has a treadmill for warmups.

Included with Esther’s personal training services, she also offers services as a Precision Nutrition Master Health Coach. She emphasizes a more balanced way of eating and does not particularly endorse one particular diet over another.

In addition to offering services in English, she also offers services in Spanish and French.

“I especially enjoy working beginners that are usually shy about showing their body in public, because I can easily work with them to give them more self-confidence,” explains Esther. “I also enjoy working with athletes, to help them improve their performance.”

“Fitness was always my passion,” recalls Esther. “I have been an athlete my whole life. My dad was a physical education teacher. I first studied to also be a physical education teacher, but then I became more interested in physiology and how the body works, and about conditioning. Because I would travel a lot from country to country, I found it more convenient to train people at home.”

Originally from Spain, Esther has lived in several countries. First, while in her native Spain, she attended the University of Granada where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and then Master’s degree in Physical Education. After, she moved to France where she attended Marc Bloch University. She first earned her Bachelor’s degree in Human Movement Studies. Later, she earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Exercise Science. Still in France, she became the project lead coordinator for ICAPS, where she helped research the growing concern on childhood obesity in France. On a personal note, while living in France, she got married. After, she moved to Germany. Then, when she moved to Zurich, Switzerland, she officially opened up her first personal training business, known as Fitraining. Esther officially immigrated to the United States in 2013, and only recently got her naturalization.

As for the future, Esther looks to create online content where she educates others about health. Esther plans to launch this during 2025. She is also working on an additional specialization in stress and sleep coaching.

“Please be sure to do at least some physical activity,” concludes Esther. “Look into doing something that you like to do and do it consistently.”

