Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation for Independence Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York. The Governor also announced that on Thursday, July 4, State landmarks will be illuminated red, white, and blue.

"Our freedom is priceless and today we reaffirm New York’s dedication to upholding our democracy,” Governor Hochul said. "Now more than ever New York State is committed to our nation’s founding principles – freedom, equality and justice for all. Happy Independence Day!"

The Governor announced that 15 landmarks across the state will be illuminated red, white, and blue on Thursday, July 4 in celebration of Independence Day: