Veteran-Led HR Tech Startup Aims to Revolutionize Job Placement for Former Service Members
St. Petersburg-Based Firm Leverages Military Expertise to Deliver HR Tech Solutions Across the United States
By working with us, you're not just getting top-notch service, you're also supporting veteran employment.”SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Principal Group, a veteran-owned HR technology consulting firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, announces its official launch with a dual mission: to deliver premium HR tech services across the United States while creating meaningful career paths for veterans and military spouses.
— Kris Kobernus, CEO and Founder
Founded by Kristopher Kobernus, a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Principal Group bridges the gap between cutting-edge HR technology and the untapped potential of our nation's veterans. The firm's emergence in St. Petersburg's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem marks a significant step towards addressing both the evolving needs of businesses in the HR tech space and the employment challenges faced by veterans transitioning to civilian life.
"After two decades in military intelligence and spearheading major digital transformation projects, I identified a clear need in the HR tech space, particularly for mid-market and small enterprise companies across the country," Kobernus explains. "Simultaneously, I saw an opportunity to assist fellow veterans in transitioning to rewarding civilian careers. Principal Group is the culmination of these insights, aiming to serve businesses while empowering veterans."
Comprehensive HR Tech Solutions
Principal Group offers a wide array of services to clients nationwide, including:
HCM (Human Capital Management) Implementation: Assisting companies in seamlessly integrating and optimizing their HCM systems.
HR Tech Project Management: Overseeing the planning, execution, and delivery of HR technology projects.
HR Tech Consulting: Providing expert guidance on HR technology strategy, selection, and optimization.
The firm's approach blends technical expertise with a deep understanding of human capital needs, enabling clients to optimize HR systems while focusing on core business objectives. This unique perspective, informed by military precision and adaptability, positions Principal Group to offer innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving HR tech landscape.
Empowering Veterans in the Civilian Workforce
What distinguishes Principal Group is its unwavering commitment to veteran empowerment. The firm actively recruits veterans and military spouses from across the country, providing comprehensive training and opportunities in the growing field of HR technology consulting.
"Veterans bring unique skills to the table - discipline, adaptability, and a strong work ethic," Kobernus notes. "At Principal Group, we're dedicated to helping them translate these invaluable skills into the civilian workforce, specifically in the dynamic world of HR tech. Our goal is not just to find jobs for veterans, but to launch rewarding, long-term careers."
This focus on veteran employment comes at a crucial time. Despite possessing valuable skills and experiences, veterans often face higher unemployment rates than their civilian counterparts. By targeting the HR technology sector, Principal Group taps into a field with growing demand and ample opportunities for those willing to learn and adapt.
Kobernus encourages interested veterans nationwide to reach out directly. "We're actively seeking motivated individuals ready for new challenges," he says. "Whether you have a tech background or not, we provide the training and support needed to succeed in this field. Our commitment to our team goes beyond just employment, we're building a community of professionals who understand and support each other's unique experiences."
A Call to Businesses Nationwide
Principal Group extends an open invitation to businesses across the United States in need of HR technology services. "If you're looking to optimize HR systems, streamline processes, or need guidance on HR tech strategy, we're here to help," Kobernus states. "By working with us, you're not just getting top-notch service, you're also supporting veteran employment and contributing to a mission greater than business alone."
The firm's client base already spans the entire country, demonstrating the nationwide demand for its specialized services. From small businesses to larger enterprises, Principal Group is equipped to handle diverse HR tech needs, bringing a level of discipline and strategic thinking honed through years of military service.
Looking to the Future
As Principal Group sets its sights on the future, Kobernus aims for rapid growth, actively seeking partnerships and funding opportunities to expand the firm's reach and impact. "While we're proud to be based in St. Petersburg and are committed to growing our presence in the Tampa Bay area, our mission is national in scope," he explains. "We aim to become a leading partner for HR tech needs across the country while creating numerous opportunities for veterans."
The company's growth strategy includes:
Expanding its service offerings to stay ahead of emerging HR tech trends
Developing partnerships with veteran organizations to broaden its recruitment base
Collaborating with educational institutions to create specialized training programs
Seeking investment to scale operations and reach more clients nationwide
"We welcome anyone interested in joining this journey, whether as a client, investor, or potential team member," Kobernus adds. "Together, we can make a significant impact on both the HR tech industry and the lives of veterans across the country."
Principal Group's launch represents a unique confluence of military expertise, technological innovation, and social responsibility. As the company grows, it stands poised to make a lasting impact on both the business world and the veteran community, one HR solution at a time.
For more information about Principal Group's services, career opportunities for veterans, or to discuss potential partnerships, visit https://principalgroup.us/
About Principal Group:
Principal Group is a leader in HR Tech Consulting, delivering end-to-end HR technology solutions with a human touch. From HCM consulting and management to HCM implementation, training, and support, Principal Group skillfully optimizes HR systems and aligns them with business goals.
Eric Urbain
Principal Group
eric@principalgroup.us