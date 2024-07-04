Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR, Reaching $6.76 Billion by 2034

Preference for diagnostic laboratories for uterine cancer diagnostic testing being driven by their efficient sample handling and consistent test results.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market is set to reach US$ 3.23 billion in 2024 and advance thereafter at 7.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Diagnostic testing for uterine cancer includes blood tests, biopsies, and ultrasound scans. Ultrasound scanning tests create images of the uterus and ovaries by using sound waves. As uterine cancer cases rise globally, there is a growing need for diagnostic testing to detect and treat the disease early. Advancements in genetic testing, biomarker identification, and imaging techniques (MRI and ultrasound) have improved the accuracy and efficacy of uterine cancer diagnosis.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10220 Rising incidence of uterine cancer and the growing global aging population are projected to drive up demand for diagnostic testing among older women over the forecast period. Public health campaigns and initiatives that raise awareness of women's health issues, especially uterine cancer, and encourage early detection through routine screenings are expected to contribute to the growth of the uterine cancer diagnostic testing market.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this period, the market size is expected to reach an impressive US$ 6.76 billion. In the United States, the market is anticipated to hit a value of US$ 1.35 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, Chile is set to capture a substantial 38.6% market share in Latin America for the same year. This growth indicates significant advancements in diagnostic technologies and increased awareness and screening efforts for uterine cancer across these regions.In Brazil, revenue from uterine cancer diagnostic testing is projected to reach US$ 98.37 million by the end of 2034, reflecting the region's growing emphasis on women's health. The North American market, including the U.S., is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, underlining the steady demand for diagnostic services in the region. Hospitals, as a crucial end-user segment, are calculated to generate revenue of US$ 1.21 billion by 2034. These projections underscore the critical role of healthcare institutions in driving market expansion and highlight the increasing global prioritization of early cancer detection and treatment.“Continuous advancements in genetic testing, biomarker identification, and imaging technologies are benefitting providers of uterine cancer diagnostic testing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Availability of Highly Qualified Medical Specialists Prompting More Patients to Favor Diagnostic Laboratories for Uterine Cancer DiagnosisAdvanced technologies and specialized equipment required for various diagnostic tests, including uterine cancer tests, are often found in diagnostic laboratories. They serve as focal points for the examination of samples taken from different medical facilities (clinics, hospitals, etc.).Medical technologists, pathologists, and cytotechnologists are among the skilled healthcare professionals who work in diagnostic laboratories and have specialized knowledge in accurately interpreting diagnostic tests. Accredited laboratories adhere to strict quality standards, which ensure reliable and consistent test results. 