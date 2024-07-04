Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan conduct training on AI usage in youth participation

On 1 July, the ‘Youth Voice Amplified: AI in Youth Participation’ event, organised by the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan, brought together 20 participants in Euroclub Baku.

The interactive session focused on equipping youth with skills and tools to engage meaningfully in civic activities and decision-making processes.

The event began with an introduction to AI usage and Natural Language Processing. In the second part, participants, including young professionals such as writers, data analysts, marketers, and researchers, practised creating written and video content using AI tools.

The feedback was positive. “I hope to have more opportunities to participate in such informative and insightful workshops in the near future! I’ll be sure to spread the word about upcoming opportunities to my friends and colleagues!” said one of the participants.

This event, a follow-up to the European Forum of Young Leaders 2024 in Poland, aimed to highlight the growing interest and enthusiasm for AI in various professional fields and the importance of continuous learning and skill development in the digital age.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.