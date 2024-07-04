Winners of EU-supported ‘Meliora 2024’ prize announced in Georgia

On 2 July, the best Georgian Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects and companies of 2024 were unveiled at the ceremony at Tbilisi History Museum ‘Karvasla’.

Of the nine categories in ‘Meliora 2024,’ winners were identified in the following seven:

Category ‘Green Initiative’

Winner large company: Tegeta Holding, project ‘Green Standard’

Winner SME: Polyvim, project ‘Green Initiative’

Category ‘Responsible Employer’

Winner large company: Basisbank, project ‘Responsible Employer’

Category ‘Supporting Communities’

Winner large company: Hilton Batumi, project ‘Supporting Communities’

Winner SME: Clip-art, project ‘Book Club’

Category ‘Cross-Sector Partnership – Shared Responsibility’

Winner large company: Zgapari, Partner association ‘Life Change’, project ‘Professional orientation and empowerment of youth in state care’

Category ‘Transparency and Report on CSR and Corporate Sustainability’

Winner large company: TBC Bank, project ‘Sustainability Report 2022’

Category ‘CSR Manager of the year’

Winner: Natia Sirbiladze, company ‘Exactpro’

Category ‘Responsible large company of the year’

Winner large company: TBC Bank

Nicholas Cendrowicz, the Head of Cooperation Section at the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, said: “The Meliora awards is a good example of the EU working with Georgian civil society and business associations to embed responsibility and sustainability into the core strategies of Georgian businesses. It demonstrates that responsible business conduct leads to long-term financial success as well as social good.”

This contest was conducted with the assistance of the Center for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG), as part of the European Union (EU) and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) funded project ‘Civil Society STAR Initiative: CSOs as Sustainable, Transparent, Accountable, and Resilient Development Actors in Georgia.’

Find out more

Press release