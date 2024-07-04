Erasmus+: new 14 projects to boost cooperation with Ukraine in higher education

On 3 July, the Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture of the European Commission selected 14 new European Universities alliances under the 2024 Erasmus+ European Universities call. These new alliances are joining the 50 European Universities selected under the Erasmus+ calls in 2022 and 2023.

The total of 64 alliances bring together almost 2,200 associated partners from non-governmental organisations, enterprises, cities, local and regional authorities and other higher education institutions from Bologna Process countries, including almost 40 higher education institutions from Ukraine.

Fourteen new projects involving 130 higher education institutions from all over the world together with Ukrainian partners will have support to build their European Universities alliance receiving up to €14.4 million each for 4 years to start their activities this autumn.

The European Universities alliances aim to improve the international competitiveness of higher education institutions in Europe and to promote European values and identity by fostering long-term structural, strategic, and sustainable cooperation between higher education institutions.

Erasmus+ is the European Union Programme that aims to support, through lifelong learning, the educational, professional and personal development of people in education, training, youth and sport, in Europe and beyond. It provides opportunities for learning mobility, projects and partnerships, policy development and cooperation.

