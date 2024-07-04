Submit Release
People in Need: EU-funded project launches grant call for Moldovan CSOs – up to €50,000 

Czech non-governmental organisation ‘People in Need’ (PIN), with financial support from the European Union, has launched a grant call as part of the ‘Moldova ASSIST’ project.

This project aims to support vulnerable people, civil society, and Moldovan institutions by providing grants to civil society organisations (CSOs).

The purpose of this grant is to increase the capacity of CSOs to develop dialogue with communities and public authorities, to enhance cooperation between local communities and to implement joint initiatives increasing social cohesion, empowerment of youth and older people, and enhancing conflict prevention and resolution.

The call consists of 5 lots. Depending on the lot, funding can range from €5,000 to €50,000.

The call is open to CSOs officially registered in Moldova, with relevant experience and no political party affiliation. 

There is no deadline, you can apply at any time. PIN will consider your application on a rolling basis until all available funds are allocated.

