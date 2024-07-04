UNDP with EU support procures 28,000 garbage containers for 18 communities in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the European Union and the Government of Japan, delivered 28,000 waste containers to 18 communities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

The transfer of the waste containers will support the communities’ solid waste management efforts by helping organise waste collection and disposal, and contribute to a cleaner and safer environment for community residents.

Among this large batch, 25,000 120-litre containers are destined for private homes and 3,000 1,100-litre containers will be placed near apartment buildings.

The city of Chernihiv and five communities of Chernihiv Oblast received 23,790 containers of various capacities. Twelve communities in Kyiv oblast, including Gostomel, Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka, received 4,210 containers.

Most of these communities have previously received modern garbage trucks, which can already be seen on the streets of the settlements.

Find out more

Press release