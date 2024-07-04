D’Art executed Retail Transformation project for Berger Paints
With the aim to create an appealing retail store, D'Art Pvt Ltd successfully executed a retail transformation project for Berger Paints.
After working for many premium clients, we are very excited to brag about our latest retail transformation project that was successfully carried out for one of our oldest clients, Berger Paints.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global brand design agency D’Art delivered a Retail Transformation project for Berger Paints, aimed at driving higher customer walk-ins, in-store engagement, and retention.
— Rachhna, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator – D'Art Pvt Ltd
Commenced strategically with a series of on-site audits at four of the newly established outlets in the state of Kerela further extending to stores in other regions, the project primarily entailed end-to-end revamp, rigorous space design conceptualization and intelligent branding to transform EBOs into one-of-its-kind experience stores and craft an eclectic store environment.
Having covered over 300+ retail stores pan-India, including Exclusive Brand Outlets, Product Heavy Design, and Shop-in-Shop stores, the project execution specifically focused on ensuring amplified brand visibility and strengthening the brand’s physical touchpoints.
Despite its emergence as one of the world’s leading paint companies and gaining immense repute in India as an ultimate solutions-provider, Berger Paints, due to the existence of other major rival players in the industry, faced critical challenges in acquiring a larger market share.
“Aggressive breakthrough design execution extending beyond the storefront across all quarters brings a distinct character to the entire store outlook, reinforcing the identity, complementing brand persona, and creating strong recall,” said Sameer Khosla, Global Director – Design, D’Art.
“The specialized fixtures for impact merchandising to exhibit the curation of the finest products remains to be the biggest aspect bringing more depth to the entire store outlook.”
Set in motion with a prime objective to establish a stronger brand presence and complement brand projection as well as positioning, striking yet bold signages with artwork reflecting a deep fusion of colours, inspired by the stunning view of cascading molten lava were installed, reinforcing the brand identity and recognition to make the brand synonymous with captivating vibrant hues, colours, shades, and textures.
Leveraged as a promising retail strategy to make lasting impressions on consumers’ conscience, evoke a strong sense of excitement, and influence buying decisions, Colour Psychology as an advanced approach parallel to rigorous ideation on bringing the space alive, turned out to be the key to creation of an ignited store appeal, setting the ambiance on fire quite dramatically.
The smart merchandising techniques incorporated to feature products spectacularly across key intersections and the dedicated DIY zone and Demo-Lounge facilitate first-hand experimentation and exploration of products helping customers make informed buying decisions.
Established specifically for expert assistance by advisors and to help customers make wise judgement according to their preferences or requirements, the defined Lounge area is meant to change the traditional way of retailing from the mere exchange of products and value into promising relationship-building to foster positive brand perceptions and ensure heightened consumer awareness.
To further elevate the aesthetics and décor up-a-notch and welcome customers with a stunning glimpse into the world of creativity, a massive chandelier designed using empty paint buckets as an innovative sustainable approach, remains to be the biggest attraction at the stores.
“Triggering a massive response rate, and sparking high-volume sales, the designed stores continues to act as the one-stop go-to experience stores, further intensifying brand credibility while complementing Berger’s standing as a pioneer within the paints manufacturing segment,” states Deepak Kumar, Global Director – Operations, D’Art while informing about the project accomplishment.
