Mandatory training course for drivers of ultra-high powered vehicles

Release date: 04/07/24

All drivers of ultra-high powered vehicles are required to complete a new training course, launched today, to obtain a U-class licence.

The new licence class - an Australian first - will be compulsory for South Australians driving an UHPV from 1 December 2024.

The interactive online course is designed to better educate drivers on the additional risks posed by these vehicles, including understanding features that differ from normal vehicles and the specific laws related to UHPVs.

The course also highlights the danger of risk-taking behaviour in these powerful vehicles and the penalties in place for disabling driver assistance systems, with quizzes designed to reinforce vital road safety messages prior to a final assessment.

The creation of a new U-class licence for people who drive UHPVs delivers on a commitment made by the State Government to introduce a suite of reforms in the wake of the tragic death of Sophia Naismith.

A UHPV is defined as any vehicle, other than a bus, motor bike or motor trike, with a gross vehicle mass of up to 4.5 tonnes, that has a power to weight ratio of 276 kilowatts per tonne or more.

Full car licence holders are eligible to obtain a U-class licence.

The introduction of a U-class licence is complemented by new driving laws already in place to protect all road users, including:

an offence of causing death or serious harm by careless use of a vehicle or vessel, featuring a penalty of up to seven years in jail, with a licence disqualification of at least three years

giving SA Police greater powers to suspend a driver’s licence on the spot when they are involved in a serious crash

preventing drivers of UHPVs from disabling an automated intervention system such as emergency braking and stability control, punishable by fine of up to $5000 and six demerit points.



Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

We are proud to introduce these new requirements, which will better prepare motorists to drive ultra high powered vehicles on South Australian roads.

Through practical modules focusing on vehicle features, safety systems, maintenance, laws and penalties, we’re compelling drivers to take responsibility and be aware of the additional risks that come with driving a UHPV.

Given these risks, it’s crucial that we can influence driver behaviour but also ensure that our authorities are empowered to prosecute individuals who endanger the lives of others.

Through the tireless and courageous championing for change of the Naismith family, and close consultation across the motoring industry and government, I’m pleased we’ve been able to deliver Australian-first reforms on both fronts.

We will be undertaking a targeted education campaign to remind UHPV drivers to complete this training to obtain a U-class licence by 1 December 2024.