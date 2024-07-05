Second Blast Meetup hosted by Envelop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Envelop is one of the innovators in the NFT2.0 market and offers not only advanced technologies, but also their coverage and promotion. The first step was the creation of an NFT2.0 aggregator that tracks financial, dynamic and other NFT projects.
Envelop is also constantly engaged in educational outreach to popularize web3 and improve interoperability between projects and protocols. On May 25, 2024, Envelop held the second Blast ecosystem meetup with the following projects:
- DegenDeals is an on-chain protocol tokenized payment obligations and rights of subjects in deals.
- Mangrove, Unlocked Liquidity DEX & Strategies.
- Hedgey, a free token distribution and investor lockup blockchain platform that projects use to allocate tokens to their team and investors, with full dashboards for issuers and recipients.
- Treasure Dwarf Battles, Economic PVP game
The event platform Myshch, built on Envelop technologies, organized the sale of NFT tickets and distribution of SBT certificatesю
Watch the first Blast Meetup on the Envelop YouTube channel.
Please tweet Envelop if you would like to participate in the next meetup.
Aleksandr Shedogubov
Envelop is also constantly engaged in educational outreach to popularize web3 and improve interoperability between projects and protocols. On May 25, 2024, Envelop held the second Blast ecosystem meetup with the following projects:
- DegenDeals is an on-chain protocol tokenized payment obligations and rights of subjects in deals.
- Mangrove, Unlocked Liquidity DEX & Strategies.
- Hedgey, a free token distribution and investor lockup blockchain platform that projects use to allocate tokens to their team and investors, with full dashboards for issuers and recipients.
- Treasure Dwarf Battles, Economic PVP game
The event platform Myshch, built on Envelop technologies, organized the sale of NFT tickets and distribution of SBT certificatesю
Watch the first Blast Meetup on the Envelop YouTube channel.
Please tweet Envelop if you would like to participate in the next meetup.
Aleksandr Shedogubov
Envelop
+ +6281353546866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other