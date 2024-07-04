China: journalists arbitrarily arrested and sentenced

The NUJ has condemned the arrests of journalists in the country and called on Chinese authorities to end its persecution of media workers.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined the International Federation of Journalists in urging the expedited release of all detained journalists in China.

Dong Yuyu, journalist and writer was arrested in February 2022 on allegations of espionage while meeting with a Japanese diplomat. In July 2023, his trial concluded with no verdict and reports by the United States’ National Press Club state his detention has been extended until 27 September this year.

On 14 June, Sophie Huang Xueqin, journalist and #MeToo activist, was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “inciting subversion of state power.” The sentence will consider time already spent in prison where she has been detained since September 2021 with a significant decline in her health. Xueqin must also pay a fine of approximately $13,750.

A report by Radio Free Asia, funded by the Unites States Congress highlights the arrests of Kairat Domalin and Kuandyk Koben, two broadcast journalists with Chinese state-owned media Xinjiang TV. Both were detained by police in April, although reasons for their arrest have not been confirmed and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The NUJ condemns the arbitrary arrests and calls on Chinese authorities to respect the rights of journalists to carry out their work free from interference.

The IFJ said:

“A free media cannot exist when journalists can be disappeared for months at a time, with no information as to their whereabouts or condition. While journalists and media workers in China continue to face arrests and detentions in opaque conditions, the constitutional right of press freedom is denigrated. The IFJ condemns the arrests and prolonged detentions of Chinese media professionals and calls for their immediate release.”

