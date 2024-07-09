Momoiro Clover Z's 'Renacer Serenade' MV Released as OP for 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' S3
"Momoiro Clover Z Reincarnates!? Watch the single-take MV for their new song ""Renacer Serenade"" filmed with a 360-Degree camera!"JAPAN, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music video for "Renacer Serenade" by Momoiro Clover Z is now released on their official YouTube channel.
The music video is inspired by a retro-exotic theme, featuring the members in vintage-like costumes, and a string and percussion band with cheerful dancers, all on their way to their joyful adventure along their music and song.
This MV was shot in a single-take, making full use of a 360-degree camera capturing all the surroundings. Enjoy the sense of being there, and the tensions of performers under the conditions of a single-take video. Make sure to watch it until the end, where the members “reincarnate” through a door.
"Renacer Serenade" is the second opening theme song for the TV anime "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3. This song emphasizes the importance of living each day and cherishing each encounter amidst the adventures of life to the audience, featuring the lively up-tempo sounds by the strings and percussion.
Motoki Omori (from Mrs. GREEN APPLE) produced the song and lyrics, being the first time contributing his song to Momoclo. This song, while evoking the theme of the anime, it also reminisces the past and future of Momoclo, so stay tuned for that too!
Streaming link: https://mcz.lnk.to/22ndSGNK
"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is a popular TV anime series aired in October 2018 (Season 1) and January to March, and July to September 2021 (Season 2). It is a story of a typical office worker Satoru Mikami stabbed by a random attacker, who soon reincarnates as a “slime”. Now living his life as Rirumu the slime, he aims to create a nation where everyone can live happily regardless of their species. Currently, Season 3 is on air.
■ Momoiro Clover Z [MV] Renacer Serenade -MUSIC VIDEO-
Video URL: https://youtu.be/_qxHz8vH5KM?si=SYi67gD8TAbkuBRo
■ TV anime "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3 Opening Theme Second Edition "Renacer Serenade"
Now streaming
Lyrics and Composition: Motoki Ohmori
Arrangement: Yōsuke Yamashita
Produced by Motoki Ohmori
▼ "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime"
Based on the web novel "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" by author Fuze, serialized on the web novel posting site "Shosetsuka ni Narou," this series has been adapted into various media forms. Also abbreviated as "TenSura."
The first season of the TV anime aired from October 2018.
From January to September 2021, the second season and its spin-off anime "The Slime Diaries" were aired consecutively for nine months.
In November 2022, the first movie "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond" was released. The film was a huge hit, exceeding 1 million domestic viewers and box-office revenues of 1.4 billion yen.
The third season of the TV anime is currently airing from April 2024, now in its second cour.
▼ TV anime "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Season 3 PV Second Edition
https://youtu.be/kM2m7GcF6W0
Official portal site: https://www.ten-sura.com/
■ Momoiro Clover Z
BIO link: https://bio.to/MomoiroCloverZYP
