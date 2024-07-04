MEC Siboniso Duma on construction of houses and bridge in rural areas of UThukela District Municipality

Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House: We appreciate messages of appreciation from the people of uThukela District Municipality for inspection of our projects. They have pointed out that the socio-economic projects have created jobs and improving the quality of life.

Today we are inspecting the construction of the following projects :

Qabango River Bridge: Valued at R49.6 million - at 09h00 in Wards 18 and 19 in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality.

Acaciaville Housing Project: Valued at R21 million - at 12h30 in Ward 10, Alfred Duma Local Municipality.

As an elected public representative, leading all categories of staff in both departments, we are determined to accelerate the rollout of construction projects throughout the province.

We are focusing on re-engineering and transforming our economy for the benefit of the people of this province, especially in the rural areas and the townships.

On the other hand, we are also inspiring hope for a better future.

Importantly, tomorrow we will report on how many people have been employed, whether the projects are growing local economies, and when we are likely to see the completion of the two projects.

Enquiries

Ndabezinhle Sibiya

Spokesperson | MEC for Transport and Human Settlements |

0823754742

