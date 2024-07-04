Dental Braces Market is Expected to Cross US$ 8.37 Billion at a 6.7% CAGR by 2034, Says Fact.MR

Technological Advancements Paving Way for Production of Discreet Dental Braces to Enhance Patient Look & Experience: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR states in a recently updated research report that the global dental braces market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.38 billion in 2024 and is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.Need for dental braces is rising globally as individuals seek to enhance both their smiles and oral health. Increased awareness of the benefits of orthodontic treatment, a growing emphasis on aesthetics, and improved dental care accessibility contribute to this surge in popularity.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:In developed countries, dental braces are gaining popularity due to a societal shift towards valuing oral hygiene and attractive smiles. As parents recognize the long-term benefits of properly aligned teeth, they are increasingly willing to invest in their children's orthodontic treatment. Advancements in technology have led to the development of braces that are more comfortable and discreet, appealing to individuals seeking treatment without compromising their appearance.Developing countries are also witnessing an increase in demand for dental braces as orthodontic procedures become more accessible. Improved access to dental care has led more people to consider orthodontic procedures to improve both their oral health and self-confidence. This growing trend represents the universal desire for a beautiful, healthy smile and highlights the growing importance of orthodontic care.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global dental braces market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 8.37 billion by the end of 2034. The North American market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.South Asia & Pacific is calculated to hold 21.9% of the global market share by the end of 2034. The South Korea market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.Sales of dental braces in Mexico are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2034. Based on product type, sales of ceramic braces are poised to reach US$ 2.15 billion in 2024.“Supportive regulatory frameworks and adherence to industry standards ensure the quality and safety of dental braces. Advancements in materials have led to the development of more comfortable and discreet solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Use of 3D Printing Technology Enabling Creation of Personalized Aligners and BracesGrowth of the dental braces market is being complemented by advancements prioritizing efficiency, comfort, and aesthetics. A notable innovation is transparent aligner treatment, gradually straightening teeth with removable, nearly invisible aligners, led by companies like Invisalign and ClearCorrect, offering adults and teenagers an alternative to traditional metal braces.Another significant advancement is the utilization of 3D printing technology to craft personalized aligners and braces, producing precise, patient-specific designs tailored to individual dental anatomy, resulting in shorter chair times and more effective treatment.Adoption of cutting-edge materials such as ceramic brackets and shape-memory alloys is gaining traction, offering superior comfort and durability compared to traditional metal braces. Additionally, the treatment planning process has been expedited through digital scanning and computer-aided design (CAD) software, enabling more accurate and efficient orthodontic therapy.Emergence of rapid orthodontics, employing techniques like low-level laser therapy and micro-osteoperforation, holds promise for significantly reducing treatment durations without compromising outcomes. More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental braces market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (metal braces/ traditional braces, ceramic braces, Invisalign), position (external braces, lingual braces), and end user (children, teenagers, adults), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 