Central Premier Adamant on Bringing Development to the People

Premier for Central Province, Hon. Michael Salini (MPA), acknowledges the presence of the Minister for MPGIS and underscores the importance of commemorating Central Province’s 43rd Second Appointed Day on June 28, 2024, describing it as a significant political event for reflection on progress and challenges in service delivery.

Figure 1: Premier for Central Province, Hon. Michael Salini taking the dias during the celebration of Central Province’s 43rd Second Appointed Day Anniversary

Premier Salini stated that despite cash flow issues, Central Province prioritizes infrastructure development, aiming to open the province to investors, tourists, and researchers to boost revenue. Plans include reopening Yandina and Ngella ports, a satellite international seaport at Tulagi, and collaboration with stakeholders, which is underway to secure more national government support.

As part of the strategy, Hon. Salini stated that the Central Province’s government and people firmly urge the national government to retain their 20% stake in shareholding arrangements with investors, including fair representation and allocation of dismal state resources.

Premier Salini stated that the Central Provincial Government has submitted a proposal to the National Government for funding to rehabilitate and construct the Gella Islands Road Connectivity, aiming to improve access to road infrastructure, rural economic growth, and poverty eradication programs. The estimated cost is around SBD$ 40,000,000.

Hon. Salini stated that his government for Change and Rural Advancement Policy is also addressing shipping challenges, revitalizing the livestock industry, and exploring outsourcing fisheries centers. This includes promoting economic growth in tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, encouraging sustainable investments in resources like timber milling and conservation, reflecting the celebration theme, “A United Central Province for the Promotion of a Sustainable Economy and Rural Advancement.”

Figure 2: Premier Salini delivering his remarks during the 43rd Second Appointed Day Anniversary celebration at Tulagi on June 28, 2024

Despite challenges, he remains committed to resilience, bolstering the province’s economic base through corrective fiscal measures, and ensuring vital services are delivered to the people. He stated, “Central Province has become a top performer in the PCDF assessment due to commitment, skilled manpower, and financial resources from PCDF, largely relying on it for socio-economic development”. Central Province Finance Division and Treasury has performed well in managing provincial funds, with clean financial audits for the past three conservative years and plans to improve its performance of the PCDF’s minimum conditions and performance measures, strengthen internal control and compliance systems, and consider reinforcing staff succession to prevent poor performance impact.

In collaboration with Temotu and Guadalcanal, they are committed to dialogue with MPGIS and the National Ministry of Finance and Treasury regarding their PCDF entitlement arrears.

Salini emphasized that his government believes progress can be achieved by strengthening institutional arrangements, legal instruments, and human capital in the province per additional constituencies and wards for the Central Province as per the Provincial Assembly approved concept note.

The Central Province Premier, Hon. Michael Salini, thanked the Ministry for the continued support and appeals to various stakeholders, including MPGIS, donors, investors, and community leaders, to support and collaborate with the Central Provincial Government in laying the foundations for recovery, growth, and prosperity to move Central Province forward.

Figure 3: Premier for Central Province, Hon. Michael Salini (L) giving three happy cheers to mark Central Province’s 43rd Second Appointed Day Anniversary celebration

Figure 4: The Premier, Hon. Michael Salini (MPA), and Minister for MPGIS, Hon. Wayne Osopo Ghemu (MP) cutting the cake to mark Central Province’s 43rd Second Appointed Day Anniversary at Tulagi

Figure 5: Premier for Central Province, Hon. Michael Salini and Madam Sally Salini

Figure 6: ACOM’s diocese of Central Solomon Bishop, Rt. Rev. Stephen Koete offering a blessing prayer for the Central Provincial Flag

Figure 7: Provincial Secretary for Central Province, Mr. Allen Daonga delivering his opening and welcoming remarks

Figure 8: Students under the guardian of Officer Lilly preparing the Central Provincial flag to be raised

Figure 9: Miss Tulagi beauty pageant during the official celebration of Central Province’s 43rd Second Appointed Day Anniversary on June 28, 2024

Figure 10: Young people from Tulagi performing the popular North Malaita taga’ai dance

Figure 11: Tulagi based Temotuans (Tula-Temo) performing

Figure 12: Floral girls awaiting the arrival of guests

END###