Vision Processing Unit Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Vision Processing Unit Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vision processing unit market is projected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2023 to $2.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for image and video processing, expanding applications of artificial intelligence (AI), and the proliferation of autonomous vehicles.

Rapid Growth Drivers

The market is anticipated to see robust growth, reaching $5.54 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.5%. This growth is attributed to the integration of VPUs in edge devices, the expansion of augmented reality (AR) applications, increased adoption in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, and smart surveillance systems.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and others are focusing on developing energy-efficient processing architectures and integrating AI accelerators into VPUs. For instance, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity Auto platform in 2023, designed to support AI multi-processors and advanced automotive applications.

Market Segments

• Fabrication Process: Less Than Or Equal To 16 NM, More Than 16 To 28 NM

• Application: Smartphones, Medical Devices, Digital Cameras, Drones, Robots, Autonomous Vehicles, Wearable Devices

• Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the vision processing unit market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption across various industries.

