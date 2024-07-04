Kidney Disease Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kidney disease market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $99.22 billion in 2023 to $106.6 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as rising chronic health conditions, an aging population, genetic predisposition, advancements in medical research and education, and environmental factors.

Drivers

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $136.97 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Key drivers for this growth include global infectious disease management, precision medicine approaches, the diabetes and obesity epidemic, healthcare policy changes, increased awareness, and enhanced screening efforts.

The increasing prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes plays a pivotal role in driving the kidney disease market forward. High blood pressure strains kidney blood vessels, impairing their filtration function, while diabetes can cause inflammation and vessel damage, exacerbating kidney conditions.

For instance, in 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 38.4 million people in the United States, constituting 11.6% of the population, had diabetes, underscoring its significant impact on kidney health.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the kidney disease market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and others. These companies focus on strategic partnerships to enhance patient care, foster innovation, and expedite therapy commercialization. For example, Southern California Kidney Consultants Inc. partnered with Strive Health in June 2023 to improve kidney disease treatment and patient outcomes.

Segments

The kidney disease market is segmented based on:

• Treatment: Medication, Dialysis, Surgery, Other Treatments

• Indication: Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease, Other Indications

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

• End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights

North America dominated the kidney disease market in 2023, with significant contributions from Europe and anticipated rapid growth in Western Europe throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kidney disease market size, kidney disease market drivers and trends, kidney disease market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kidney disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

