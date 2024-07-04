Global Auto Collision Estimating Software Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Auto Collision Estimating Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The auto collision estimating software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased collision rates, stringent regulatory compliance, growing complexity in vehicle technology, rising consumer expectations, and insurance industry evolution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The auto collision estimating software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), rise in electric and autonomous vehicles, focus on environmental sustainability, global expansion of automotive aftermarket, and increased emphasis on customer experience.

Growth driver of the auto collision estimating software market

The increase in road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the auto collision estimating software market going forward. Road accidents, or traffic accidents, refer to incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, or other road users on public roads or highways that result in damage, injury, or loss of life. Auto collision estimating software is used in the aftermath of road accidents, streamlining repairs, claims, and overall efficiency by analyzing photos, vehicle information, and damage details to generate repair estimates quickly and accurately.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the auto collision estimating software market include Intuit Inc., Snap-On Inc., ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP, Solera Holdings Inc., CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., Enlyte Group LLC, AudaExplore, Alldata LLC, Shopmonkey Inc., Solera Inc., Auto Data Direct Inc., Comp-Est, Bodyshop Solutions Ltd., Auto Data Solutions Inc.

Major companies operating in the auto collision estimating software market are concentrating on new innovations such as repair package solutions to reinforce their position in the market. These solutions provide a common language and framework that facilitate the seamless exchange of data between auto collision estimating systems, insurance companies and various other key stakeholders involved in the repair process.

Segments:

1) By Type: Cloud-based Auto Collision Estimating Software, On-premise Auto Collision Estimating Software

2) By Deployment Model: SaaS (Software as a Service), Traditional Software

3) By Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-users: Independent Auto Repair Shops, Dealerships, Fleet Management Companies, Insurance Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the auto collision estimating software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of auto collision estimating software.

Auto Collision Estimating Software Market Definition

Auto collision estimating software is a specialized computer program used by professionals in the automotive repair industry to estimate the cost of repairs for vehicles involved in collisions or accidents. The software solutions typically incorporate databases of parts, labor costs, and repair procedures, allowing estimators to input details about the damage to a vehicle and generate accurate repair estimates quickly.

Auto Collision Estimating Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Auto Collision Estimating Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on auto collision estimating software market size, auto collision estimating software market drivers and trends, auto collision estimating software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The auto collision estimating software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

