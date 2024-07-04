Submit Release
Leading UK Battery Manufacturer Launches in Australia

Australians now have access to affordable, premium quality home and commercial batteries with GivEnergy’s recent launch into Australia.

GivEnergy is on an incredible growth journey. We’re now embarking on the next step of bringing sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions to individuals and businesses in Australia.”
— Jason Howlett, GivEnergy Group CEO
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since introducing the brand into Australia, this unique combination of quality and value has already provided hundreds of Australians with affordable energy storage.

GivEnergy has been the top selling brand of residential batteries in the UK for the past 5 years. According to GivEnergy Australia’s managing director Martin Cobb, “The brand’s success is down to a clear strategy: We offer proven and premium products, but at the most affordable prices, which makes the decision for buyers a simple value choice.”

More recently, GivEnergy’s operations have expanded into European, Asian and African markets as well as in Australia. Managing director Martin Cobb adds, “It was a very logical and timely decision to launch into the Australian market this year. Australians are ready for our products as they are informed customers. The evaluation of our batteries assessing a product based on value proposition, we back our brand, its features and the long-term value we deliver.”

In the UK alone, GivEnergy has consistently installed thousands of systems each week for years. Management believe that this ongoing year-over-year success can be attributed to the quality of product and local support. The Australian operation is following suit by offering the same proven and high-quality product at the most affordable price - all with 100% local Australian support.

