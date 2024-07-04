Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, July 4 - Press Release
July 4, 2024

Tolentino hails Gilas' historic win

Mabuhay Gilas! Our team, ranked no.37 in the world, just achieved a remarkable feat by beating a basketball powerhouse, no.6 Latvia, right in their home court, 89-80. Let us support and pray for our team as they go for back-to-back wins, next against no. 23 Georgia, en route to the Paris Olympics. The last time a Philippine team competed in men's basketball in the Olympics was 52 years ago in Munich. Laban Pilipinas!

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

