Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,555 in the last 365 days.

Acting Governor Mike McGuire signs legislation

News What you need to know: As California faces increased wildfire activity this year, the state is leveraging new aerial and technological capabilities to protect communities.  SACRAMENTO – With significantly more wildfire activity at this point in the year than in...

You just read:

Acting Governor Mike McGuire signs legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more