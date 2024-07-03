46th Independence Message: Office of the Public Solicitor, PSO

HEAD OFFICE: PO BOX 553, HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

Tel: (677) 22348/28406/28404/28405

Fax: (677) 28409

Email: GGray@pso.gov.sb

From:

The Public Solicitor of Solomon Islands, Mr. George Gray, Deputy Public Solicitor, the Management Team and Staff of the Office of the Public Solicitor both in Honiara and in our Provincial Offices.

To:

His Excellency The Governor General Sir David Vunagi.

The Honourable Prime Minister, Honourable Jeremiah Manele.

The Honourable Leader of the Official Opposition, Honourable Mathew Wale.

The Honourable Leader of the Independent Group in Parliament, Honourable Peter Kenilorea Junior.

Honourable Ministers of the Cabinet.

Honourable Members of the National Parliament.

The President of the Court of Appeal of Solomon Islands, Sir John Baptist Muria.

The Honourable Chief Justice of the High Court of Solomon Islands, Sir Albert Rocky Palmer.

The Honourable Judges of the Court of Appeal and the High Court of the Solomon Islands.

Constitutional Post Holders.

Chief Magistrate and all Magistrates.

The Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Donor Partners.

All Public Servants.

Leaders and representative of Local government, Communities and Churches.

Stakeholders

Civil Society.

Citizens of the Independent State of the Solomon Islands.

The Public Solicitor, Deputy Public Solicitor and staff of the Office of the Public Solicitor wish to take this opportunity to convey our sincere and heartfelt congratulations to the people and the government of the Solomon Islands for the 46th Independence Anniversary of our beloved country, Solomon Islands.

The Office of the Public Solicitor is a constitutional office established under section 92 of the national Constitution of Solomon Islands. The Public Solicitor is mandated by the national Constitution to provide legal aid, advice and assistance to the disadvantaged persons of our communities who cannot afford private legal representations.

With limited resources, we have struggled to live up to the words of the Constitution to discharge our mandates to ensure our people have their issues properly dealt in a court of law and the formal justice system becomes accessible to our people.

For in the good old Book of Amos chapter 5 verse 24 says “But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” This is the very philosophy that provides the inspirations and the pillars upon which our founding fathers came to recognise the important roles and functions which the Public Solicitor holds and must provide for the people of this beautiful country – to ensure accessible justice for all of the citizens of this beloved country.

As a nation, let us take this opportunity to acknowledge the Almighty God for the many blessings that He has bestowed upon our Country and our lives.

May we take this time to reflect on the sacrifices that our founding fathers have done to guarantee us our Country’s independence, a Country so richly blessed with freedom, peace and harmony and abundant natural resources.

May we continue to embrace patriotism and national unity; principles and values that we must hold close to our hearts as we journey onward to build our nation together. For in togetherness we shall remain standing as a nation, but with divisions we must also accept and perceive the fall of the nation.

The Public Solicitor and his lawyers and staff will continue to serve our people in the cause of the Administration of Justice.

May this 46th Independence Celebrations be filled with Joy, Peace and Prosperity.

Congratulations and Happy 46th Independence Anniversary Celebrations Solomon Islands.