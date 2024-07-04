Monday 8th July Declared as Public Holiday

The Government has declared Monday 8th July as a National Public Holiday in honor of the country’s 46th Independence Anniversary celebrations nation-wide.

The Government-appointed Independence Organizing Committee is preparing the main Independence Parade programme to be held at the new National Stadium for the first time ever from the usual Lawson Tama football stadium.

Celebrations on Monday will start with two major float parades from both Central and East of Honiara city to the National Stadium prior to the Official parade by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and other uniform groups.

Key events for the Official programme include the Prime Minister’s Independence speech, the Swearing-in of the country’s new Governor General and presentation of the independence honors and awards to citizens recognized by the government for their outstanding services to the nation.

A host of entertainments from the RSIPF Police band and cultural groups have also been organized to conclude the official celebrations at the national stadium.

A thanksgiving service is also scheduled for the afternoon of July 7th at the Saint Barnabas Anglican Cathedral for VIPs, Guests and members of the public.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Charting our United and Transformative future together”

The National Organizing Committee encourages groups, communities and Provincial Governments to join the celebrations in whatever organized activities they planned.

This year’s celebrations will be live-broadcasted on radio and televised online by the National Broadcaster, SIBC.

Meanwhile, the Organizing Committee is also organizing a 3 days music entertainment for the public as part of celebrations leading up to the main event on Monday 8th July.

Live band performances will kickoff the celebrations on Saturday 6th July from 2pm-9pm at the Youth Hub at the Multipurpose hall outdoor stage. This will be followed by Gospel Live band performances on Sunday 7th July from 6pm-9pm. String band performances and cultural dances will conclude the celebrations on Monday 8th July from 11am-9pm at the Youth Hub Center outdoor stage.

The public is welcomed to enjoy these shows.

ENDS///