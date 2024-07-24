Children's Book “Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” by Rae St. Clair Bridgman Wins Two Next Gen Indie Book Awards
A BEDTIME STORY for LITTLE READERS
Bridgman clearly knows the mind and heart of a child. From blueberries to fireflies, this book is multi-layered with ABCs, the seasons, critters, rhymes—an irresistible blend that is pure enjoyment.”WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winnipeg author-illustrator Rae St. Clair Bridgman is thrilled to announce a double triumph for her latest work, "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach”. It has been named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (IBPPG) as one of the best indie books of 2024.
The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists were celebrated at a gala event at the US Grant Hotel in San Diego, CA coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference.
The playful picture book, published by Manitoba's FriesenPress, has been awarded the two top honours in the 2024 Next Generation Indie Book Awards competition: 1st Place Grand Prize Winner for Fiction ($1500) and 1st Place Winner for Children's Picture Book (0 - 5 yrs).
Set in Victoria Beach, Manitoba, Canada and inspired by a white-tailed jackrabbit seen at dusk after a first snowfall, "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” takes young readers on a magical journey through the four seasons filled with whimsical characters and imaginative adventures.
"I am thrilled and deeply honoured by this recognition," says Rae Bridgman. "Creating stories that celebrate Manitoba and resonate with readers here and elsewhere is a true joy, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” with the world."
Rae Bridgman's unique blend of storytelling and illustration has garnered critical acclaim, captivating audiences with her creative narratives and vibrant artwork. Her MiddleGate middle-grade fantasy books for kids have also received many glowing reviews and numerous awards.
About Next Generation Indie Book Awards
The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. Independent book publishing companies are independent of the major conglomerates dominating the book publishing industry. Indies include small presses, larger independent publishers, university presses, eBook publishers, and self-published authors.
About Rae St. Clair Bridgman
Rae Bridgman is a celebrated author-illustrator known for her captivating children's books and imaginative storytelling. She is a professor in city planning at the University of Manitoba and a founding member of the Winnipeg design firm BridgmanCollaborative Architecture.
