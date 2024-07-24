Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,445 in the last 365 days.

Children's Book “Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” by Rae St. Clair Bridgman Wins Two Next Gen Indie Book Awards

Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach

Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach

A BEDTIME STORY for LITTLE READERS

Bridgman clearly knows the mind and heart of a child. From blueberries to fireflies, this book is multi-layered with ABCs, the seasons, critters, rhymes—an irresistible blend that is pure enjoyment.”
— Reader Views Kids
WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winnipeg author-illustrator Rae St. Clair Bridgman is thrilled to announce a double triumph for her latest work, "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach”. It has been named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (IBPPG) as one of the best indie books of 2024.

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists were celebrated at a gala event at the US Grant Hotel in San Diego, CA coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference.

The playful picture book, published by Manitoba's FriesenPress, has been awarded the two top honours in the 2024 Next Generation Indie Book Awards competition: 1st Place Grand Prize Winner for Fiction ($1500) and 1st Place Winner for Children's Picture Book (0 - 5 yrs).

Set in Victoria Beach, Manitoba, Canada and inspired by a white-tailed jackrabbit seen at dusk after a first snowfall, "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” takes young readers on a magical journey through the four seasons filled with whimsical characters and imaginative adventures.

"I am thrilled and deeply honoured by this recognition," says Rae Bridgman. "Creating stories that celebrate Manitoba and resonate with readers here and elsewhere is a true joy, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” with the world."

Rae Bridgman's unique blend of storytelling and illustration has garnered critical acclaim, captivating audiences with her creative narratives and vibrant artwork. Her MiddleGate middle-grade fantasy books for kids have also received many glowing reviews and numerous awards.

For more information about "Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” and Rae Bridgman's award-winning work, visit Rae Bridgman's website.

About Next Generation Indie Book Awards

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. Independent book publishing companies are independent of the major conglomerates dominating the book publishing industry. Indies include small presses, larger independent publishers, university presses, eBook publishers, and self-published authors.

About Rae St. Clair Bridgman

Rae Bridgman is a celebrated author-illustrator known for her captivating children's books and imaginative storytelling. She is a professor in city planning at the University of Manitoba and a founding member of the Winnipeg design firm BridgmanCollaborative Architecture.

Ellen MacDonald
The Perfect Publicist
+1 204-296-2447
ellentheperfectpublicist@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Children's Book “Good Night, Good Night, Victoria Beach” by Rae St. Clair Bridgman Wins Two Next Gen Indie Book Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more