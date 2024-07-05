i3-Technologies Acquires CTOUCH to strengthen global position in interactive technology solutions
i3-Technologies, a leading innovator in interactive technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CTOUCH, a prominent developer of sustainable touchscreen technologies. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance i3-Technologies’ product offerings and market reach, solidifying its position as a global leader in the interactive technology and collaboration solutions industry.
The acquisition of CTOUCH aligns with i3-Technologies’ mission to provide interactive, inspiring and integrated solutions that foster collaboration and engagement in educational, corporate, and public sector environments. CTOUCH’s expertise in sustainable touchscreen displays, and user-friendly software complements i3-Technologies’ existing world class portfolio of solutions, allowing the combined entity to deliver a comprehensive range of innovative solutions to customers worldwide. This acquisition enables i3-Technologies to meet the growing demand for interactive displays in various markets around the world.
“We are thrilled to welcome CTOUCH to the i3-Technologies family,” said Gert Van Erum, Group President of i3-Technologies. “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enabling us to combine CTOUCH’s sustainable and secure solutions, channel and customers with our own. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide our customers with the best interactive technology solutions available.”
Michel De Coster, CEO of i3-Technologies adds, “This acquisition underscores our commitment to becoming a global leader of interactive solutions. By integrating CTOUCH’s futureproof technologies with our own, we are positioned to offer unparalleled solutions that will drive the future of interactive experiences for our customers. Our shared vision and combined strengths will enable us to set new standards for innovation and customer satisfaction.”
“This is a special milestone for the entire CTOUCH family. This acquisition will give a new dimension to our product development, sales, marketing and our service provision” said François Barlinckhoff, CCO of CTOUCH.
“CTOUCH and i3-Technologies have always had the ambition to become one of the leading global touchscreen brands. I am very pleased that we can introduce both our existing and new customers to an even stronger portfolio in the future,” adds CTOUCH CFO Bernard Gosselink.
Remmelt van der Woude, CEO of CTOUCH adds, “We are very proud of both our journey and this next step. Since 2010 we have grown with focus on green and through drive and friendship. I’m pleased we are now joining an organization in which the opportunities to add value for schools and companies are even greater. I see this as a new chapter, and I look forward to i3-Technologies and CTOUCH joining forces.
i3-Technologies is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for CTOUCH’s existing customers and channel partners. The company will continue to support and enhance CTOUCH’s current product offerings while integrating new features and functionalities to provide an even more robust and versatile solution suite. Customers can expect the same high level of service and support that they have come to rely on.
The acquisition of CTOUCH positions i3-Technologies for sustained growth and success in the interactive technology market. By combining resources and expertise, the company is poised to drive innovation, expand its market presence, and deliver exceptional value to its customers and partners.
About i3-Technologies
i3-Technologies is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions designed to enhance collaboration and engagement in various environments, including education, corporate, and public sectors. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, i3-Technologies offers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, software, and integrated solutions.
About CTOUCH
CTOUCH is an innovative and distinctive touchscreen brand, specialised in providing interactive touch solutions for education and businesses. CTOUCH believes in sustainable engagement: empowering learners, collaborators, thinkers, and doers to create meaningful interactive experiences. Supporting them to reach their full potential, now and in the future. Our mission is to energise meetings and lessons with interactive, user-friendly tools. Every day, we enable people to safely connect, collaborate and learn together. We dare to say that we are the most sustainable touchscreen brand in the world.
Media Contact:
Michael Li, Head of Global Marketing, i3-Technologies
Joran Schoonderwoerd, Head of Marketing, CTOUCH
Michael Li
i3-Technologies
michael.li@i3-technologies.com
