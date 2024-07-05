Elizabeth Gorcey: Iconic Actress and Famed Artist's Artwork Showcased at Prestigious Sasse Museum

Elizabeth Gorcey celebrates the 40th anniversary of her iconic movie Footloose and her prestigious artwork being displayed at the exclusive Sasse Museum.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Gorcey, the iconic actress and acclaimed artist, is thrilled to announce that two of her esteemed art pieces will be showcased at the Sasse Museum of Art at 300 South Thomas Street, Pomona, CA 91766. The opening reception will occur on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exhibition will be open to the public from July 1, 2024, through August 31, 2024. This is also the 40th anniversary of her iconic movie "Footloos," marking a double celebration for Gorcey.

"I am excited to have two of my oil paintings, 'Afterhours' and 'White House' in California Art League's Exhibition "Illuminated" -The Gold Medal Exhibition by juror Gene Sasse Musuem," exclaims Gorcey.

Gene Sasse is the founder/director of the Sasse Museum and has spent over 50 years immersed in creativity. Gorcey says as a seasoned professional photographer, book author, and adjunct professor, he offers a distinctive perspective on the world of art and creativity. His extensive experience is a lens to explore the multifaceted dimensions of artistic expression and innovation. The Sasse Museum of Art, formerly known as the Inland Empire Museum of Art, is a gathering place to celebrate the inspiring and transformative power of arts and culture and to expand our understanding of ourselves and the world.

Eric Renard, a leading contemporary fine art photographer and Exhibit Chair of the California Art League (CAL), emphasizes the organization's mission: "CAL was founded on the belief that when individual artists join together in creating their destinies, their growth and impact are multiplied in their lives and throughout the world." CAL empowers artists to fulfill their highest potential through visual art exhibitions, ongoing education, and creative interaction.

Gorcey has several exhibitions this month, including a few of her small oil works, at the BG Gallery at Bergamont Station. The Exhibition is titled ‘Spectrum Gestalt 2024’. Om Bleicher is the Curator and director of the BG Gallery. The opening reception is July 20th, 2024, from 5pm to 8 pm. The gallery is located at 2525 Michigan Ave #A2, Santa Monica, CA 90404. The exhibition runs from July 20th to August 5th, 2024.

About Elizabeth Gorcey;

Elizabeth Gorcey is celebrating her artwork being displayed at a prestigious venue while also commemorating the 40th anniversary of "Footloose," the iconic teen dance movie that defined a generation.

A dedicated pursuer of intriguing art, compelling narratives, and authentic voices, Elizabeth channels her boundless creative energy into endeavors that entertain, support, explore, and nourish. Whether through acting, directing, producing, painting, or working across various multimedia formats, she has emerged as a formidable creative force with a diverse portfolio spanning documentary, narrative, and multimedia projects.

Explore more about Elizabeth Gorcey and her transformative artistic creations at https://egorcey.com/

Elizabeth Gorcey can also be reached on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/elizabeth_gorcey_art/