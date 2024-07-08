ECO ENGINEERING & AUTOMATION awarded the 7th fastest-growing company in the Americas by the Financial Times
EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO ENGINEERING & AUTOMATION (formerly ECOBCG) has recently been awarded the 7th fastest-growing company in the Americas by the Financial Times in its ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in 2024. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to customers and partners.
The company’s aggressive growth rate over the past three years has merited a spot in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the Americas. This results from its core strategy of providing best-in-class engineering and automation services that aim to integrate sustainability best practices in manufacturing environments.
Sergio Castillo, CEO, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "We are honored to be awarded the 7th fastest-growing company in the Americas by the Financial Times. This achievement is a recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication. We are proud to be at the forefront of the industry and will continue to drive towards our goal of being a global leader in sustainable engineering."
ECO ENGINEERING & AUTOMATION provides services that include sustainability strategy design, utility baseline and energy mass balance studies, ASHRAE-level energy audits, engineering, project management, automation, procurement, installation, commissioning, and ongoing support. The company’s customer base is primarily composed of Fortune 500 manufacturing leaders within their industry.
The Financial Times (FT) recently published its 5th annual ranking of highest revenue growth companies in America.
“Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues”
