FEMA Approves $10.7 Million for Harris County Debris Removal

AUSTIN – FEMA has approved a grant of $10,727,938 for Harris County for debris removal after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding April 26-June 5.

FEMA Public Assistance funds will reimburse the county for costs of removing 1,020,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 127,500 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris from roadways and public rights of way.

Public Assistance provides grants to state, tribal, local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including some houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. 

The federal share for Public Assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. 

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

