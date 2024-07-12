Relax in Comfort Partners with Osaki Massage Chairs as Exclusive Platinum Level Flagship Dealer
New Exclusive Osaki Massage Chair Models for Platinum Osaki Dealers
This exclusive relationship allows us to offer our customers the very best in massage chair technology, combining Osaki's state-of-the-art features with our commitment to enhancing health & well-being”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax in Comfort, based out of Winter Park Florida, recognized as the oldest and most awarded back care and sleep company in America, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Osaki Massage Chairs.
— Don DePaulis, President Relax in Comfort
This prestigious collaboration designates Relax in Comfort as an exclusive Platinum Level Flagship Dealer, offering customers unparalleled access to Osaki's new premium line of high-end massage chairs.
Osaki, the #1 best-selling massage chair brand in America is launching a revolutionary range of models exclusively for Platinum dealers. These state-of-the-art massage chairs boast cutting-edge features designed to provide the ultimate in relaxation and health benefits. Among the standout features of the new models are:
Duo Mech™ 4D+3D Massage Mechanism Models: With its 4D+3D dual massage mechanism, users can enjoy a wide range of massage techniques that simulate human-like movements. Its quad precision rollers can adjust their depth and speed, ensuring precise and effective relief for muscle tension and stress.
AI Driven Health Analysis Models: Advanced artificial intelligence modes that adapt and respond to the user’s needs. Osaki’s Ai massage chairs utilizes its smart biometrics and determines the users’ needs, then delivers a deeply personalized massage experience maximizing the therapeutic benefits of each session.
Bluetooth Audio Immersion: An integrated audio system that enhances relaxation by allowing users to enjoy their favorite music or calming sounds during their massage.
Voice Recognition: Hands-free control that enables users to operate the chair with simple voice commands for convenience and ease of use.
Dual Roller Mechanisms: This feature mimics the sensation of a "four-handed massage," providing a more lifelike and effective massage experience.
The partnership between Relax in Comfort and Osaki brings together two leaders in their respective fields, creating a synergy that promises to revolutionize the massage chair market. Relax in Comfort’s long-standing reputation for excellence in back care and sleep solutions perfectly complements Osaki’s innovative approach to massage therapy, resulting in a collaboration that prioritizes customer satisfaction and wellness.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Osaki Massage Chairs and become the first Platinum Level Flagship partner in the nation," said Don DePaulis, President of Relax in Comfort. "This exclusive relationship allows us to offer our customers the very best in massage chair technology. Osaki's state-of-the-art features combine seamlessly with our commitment to enhancing health and well-being. We invite everyone to visit our showroom at Winter Park Village, just north of downtown Orlando, to experience the future of relaxation and wellness."
About Relax in Comfort:
Founded in 1967, Relax in Comfort has built a legacy as the oldest and most awarded back care and sleep company in America. Specializing in high-quality massage chairs, zero gravity recliners and smart bed sleep solutions. For nearly 60 years, Relax in Comfort has been dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its customers. From the first day, the company’s founders, Anthony & Lucy DePaulis, have prioritized innovation, quality, and customer service, establishing Relax in Comfort as a trusted name in the industry today.
With a deep understanding of the importance of proper back care and restorative sleep, Relax in Comfort has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge products that enhance comfort and overall health. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it numerous awards and accolades, further solidifying its position as a leader in the wellness industry.
About Osaki:
Established in 2007 by Michael Cha, Osaki has quickly become a leading manufacturer of massage chairs, known for their advanced technology and superior comfort. As the best-selling brand in the market, Osaki continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering top-tier products that promote health and relaxation. The company’s mission is to provide the ultimate massage experience, combining state-of-the-art technology with luxurious design.
Osaki’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has made it a household name in the wellness industry. The new premium line of massage chairs, available exclusively through Platinum dealers like Relax in Comfort, represents the pinnacle of Osaki’s innovative approach to massage therapy.
Synergy Between Osaki and Relax in Comfort:
The partnership between Osaki Massage Chairs and Relax in Comfort is a natural fit, blending the best of both worlds to offer customers an unparalleled wellness experience. Relax in Comfort’s extensive expertise in back care and sleep solutions perfectly complements Osaki’s cutting-edge technology and design. This synergy ensures that customers receive the highest quality products backed by exceptional service and support.
The collaboration allows Relax in Comfort to expand its product offerings, providing customers with access to Osaki’s latest innovations. In turn, Osaki benefits from Relax in Comfort’s established reputation and customer base, ensuring that its premium line of massage chairs reaches a wider audience.
"We are thrilled to welcome Relax in Comfort as our inaugural Platinum Level Flagship Dealer," said Michael Cha, President of Osaki. "Their long-standing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values at Osaki. Together, we are setting a new standard in the massage chair industry, and we look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our customers."
Experience the Future of Relaxation:
Customers are invited to visit our Orlando massage chair showroom at Winter Park Village to experience the new Osaki Platinum models firsthand. Expert staff will be on hand to provide demonstrations and answer any questions, ensuring that each customer finds the perfect massage chair to meet their needs.
For more information or to schedule a luxury massage chair demonstration, please visit Relax in Comfort at Win
