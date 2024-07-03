My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 22: Michel Hebert, VP, Professional Development, DAMA-I, & Consultant, Pixlog Inc

Welcome back to season two of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we’re back and talking with Michel Hebert, the VP of Professional Development at DAMA International and Consultant at Pixlog Inc, about how he transitioned from an early interest in aeronautics to a career in data.

Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.

Learn more about DAMA International.

Interested in being a guest?