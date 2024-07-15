ADV Webinar: The ROI of Master Data Management Is (Usually) There – Let’s Run the Numbers

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

Master data is a key to digital transformation. All transformative projects require master data and usually many subject areas.

What could you accomplish if cultivating customer, product, supplier, and other subjects didn’t have to be part of every project and could be accessed as a service?

The value of all data goes up exponentially when it can be coupled with corporate master data, and MDM is one of the best means to compound the value of any data, including big data.

Technology professionals need to calculate and present business value in terms business executives can understand. Unfortunately, most IT professionals lack the knowledge required to develop comprehensive cost-benefit analyses and return on investment (ROI) measurements.

This session provides a framework and examples to help technology professionals research, measure, and present the economic value of a master data management initiative, no matter the form that the business benefit arises. The session will provide practical advice about how to calculate ROI and the formulas, as well as how to collect the necessary information.

About the Speaker

William McKnight

President, McKnight Consulting Group

William McKnight has advised many of the world’s best-known organizations. His strategies form the information management plan for leading companies in numerous industries. He is a prolific author and a popular keynote speaker and trainer. He has performed dozens of benchmarks on leading database, data lake, streaming, and data integration products. William is the #1 global influencer in data warehousing and master data management, and he leads McKnight Consulting Group, which has twice placed on the Inc. 5000 list.

