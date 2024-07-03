Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on Government of National Unity, 4 Jul

Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the Government of National Unity, 4 July 2024

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will, on Thursday, 4 July 2024, brief media on the Government of National Unity following the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the National Executive on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.  

Members of the media are invited to cover the media briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 4 July 2024
Time: 11h00  
Venue: Imbizo Centre, Parliament Precinct, Cape Town

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

NB: Journalists attending physically are requested to send RSVPs to takalanim@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson Cell: 083 653 7485

