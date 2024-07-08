Gecko Hospitality Opens First International Office in Scotland
Gecko Hospitality is thrilled to announce our first international office in Scotland—the first stop in our expansion across the U.K. and Ireland.EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gecko Hospitality, the world’s premier hospitality management recruiting firm, is proud to announce the opening of its first international office in Scotland. This new location will serve hospitality establishments and job seekers across the country, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen.
This expansion marks a key milestone in the expansion of Gecko Hospitality. Over the past two years, the recruitment agency—in partnership with Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions, both part of Triumph Higher Education Group, LLC—has rapidly grown its network of recruiters, hospitality talent, and clients with the goal of broadening its international reach. The company plans to open more offices throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in the next few years.
“At Gecko, we understand the importance of hands-on recruiting in the high-touch hospitality industry,” said Robert Krzak, President of Gecko Hospitality. “Our growing presence in Europe allows us to better understand and meet the needs of each regional market. We are excited to strengthen our relationships with the Scotland restaurant and hospitality community, and increasingly tailor our recruitment solutions based on local demands.”
Gecko’s first franchise partner in Scotland, Patricia “Trish” Leckie, will leverage her four years of experience in the U.K. hospitality market to lead the international expansion. Her background includes management roles with a range of hospitality concepts—including Whitbread PLC, PizzaExpress, and Travelodge Hotels—as well as leadership positions with investment and consulting firms and her own successful business venture.
“Trish brings tremendous insight into the requirements of both large and small operators in Scotland,” Krzak said. “With her expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver excellent recruitment outcomes to an array of hospitality businesses, from hotels to private clubs, and job seekers across departments.”
The Scotland office is actively available for recruitment support. Contact Trish at trish@geckohospitality.com to get connected to top-tier hospitality managers or premier employers in the Scotland area.
About Gecko Hospitality
Gecko Hospitality is the world’s premier restaurant and hospitality management recruiting firm. Since 2000, the company has connected top industry leaders to prestigious clients, working closely with each individual and organization to deeply understand their goals. Through its collaborative efforts, Gecko Hospitality has built a reputation of trustworthiness, reliability, and partnership across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Gecko Hospitality’s recruiters have worked in the industry and are dedicated to a specific territory they know inside and out. Their specialized expertise enables an unparalleled understanding of how to craft the best possible experience and outcomes for job seekers and clients.
About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts
Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS). Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Escoffier in Austin offers diploma and degree programs in the culinary and pastry arts. Escoffier in Boulder offers campus-based and distance education (online) diploma and degree programs in culinary and pastry arts, food entrepreneurship, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, and holistic nutrition and wellness.
www.escoffier.edu
About Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions
Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions (AEGS), is a provider of hiring and training solutions for the culinary and hospitality industry. With a focus on building high-performing teams, AEGS offers innovative, customizable tools, expertise, and support to address the unique challenges businesses face in talent acquisition, retention, and skill development.
www.escoffierglobal.com
