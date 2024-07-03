EU explained simply: two-day training for media in Rivne

The EU Delegation in Ukraine invites Ukrainian media to take part in the two-day training ‘EU: Explaining the Complex Simply. Rivne Region’, which will take place on 18 and 19 July in Rivne.

During the training one will learn about the history of the EU and its organisational structure, the negotiating framework for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, media opportunities, the Rivne region’s cooperation with the EU and the region’s development prospects.

The training will be conducted by experts on issues related to the EU and Ukraine’s European integration. Participants will also have the opportunity to network between themselves as well as representatives from the EU Delegation. During the networking, there will be a chance to learn more about the opportunities for media offered by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Participants travelling from other cities will have their travel, food, and accommodation expenses covered.

The deadline for registration is 10 July.

Find out more

Press release

To register