‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ event in Poland – youth workers and leaders can apply until 14 July

SALTO Eastern Europe and Caucasus (SALTO Resource Centre) and the Polish National Agency ‘Foundation for the Development of the Education System’ invite youth workers and leaders to take part in the ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ event, scheduled for 10-13 September in Lublin, Poland.

The three-day international event will gather together sixty participants from Erasmus+/European Solidarity Corps Programme countries and Ukraine.

The ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ event will focus on critical issues related to the international youth cooperation with Ukrainian youth organisations during the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. The participants will exchange practices of international youth cooperation with Ukraine and discuss how to work with young people with war trauma. They will also consider support for the sector and youth workers who work with young people with refugee experience.

The deadline for applications is 14 July.

The organisers will cover the costs for accommodation and food and may cover your participation and travel costs. Participants from Ukraine will not pay the participation fee.

