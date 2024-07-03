Senate Bill 1280 Printer's Number 1785
PENNSYLVANIA, July 3 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for the Pennsylvania Child Learning Investment Tax Credit Program.
