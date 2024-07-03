Governor Ivey Celebrates Independence Day in Video Message, Emphasizes the Interwoven Roles of Education and Patriotism

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message marking the 248th anniversary of the adoption of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.

In the message, Governor Ivey commemorates the sacrifices of our forebears and highlights the crucial role of education in fostering patriotism and civic responsibility among Alabama students. Additionally, she reaffirms Alabama’s ongoing commitment to being the most military-friendly state in the nation.

As Alabamians gather with family and friends for Fourth of July festivities, Governor Ivey calls on people across the state to join her in recommitting to the principles that make the nation the best on this Earth. By investing in Alabama students’ education and fostering a sense of patriotism, Alabama can ensure that the torch of freedom continues to shine brightly for generations to come.

Click HERE for VIDEO.

Script:

Happy Independence Day!

248 years ago, our Founding Fathers declared our independence from British rule, laying the foundation for a nation built upon the American Dream.

As we gather with our family and friends to enjoy our Fourth of July festivities, let us remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

From the brave soldiers of the Revolutionary War to those who have defended our freedoms in conflict around the world, we owe a profound debt of gratitude to the men and women who have ensured our ideals endure.

Here in Alabama, we are deeply proud of our rich history, and our role in the American story.

We honor our veterans, we support our military and we work to ensure that we are the most military-friendly state in the nation.

But our responsibility to maintain our patriotic ideals goes beyond our unwavering support for the armed forces.

It extends to how we educate our children and prepare them to be informed, engaged citizens…

…And that begins with us reminding our students how great our country is!

Thomas Jefferson said it best, “The cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of an educated electorate.”

Folks, the message here is simple. In order to preserve our democracy, providing our students with a proper education is key.

We must teach our students about our nation’s history, the bravery of our Founding Fathers and those who fought for our freedoms…

And the principles that define us…

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This is how we empower the next generation to uphold the torch of freedom and build a brighter future.

We are the land of the free, the home of the brave and the greatest nation on this earth! Never forget that.

God bless you, God bless Alabama and God bless these United States of America!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, the governor’s video message can also be downloaded here:

https://youtu.be/HsDMGIblQVg

###