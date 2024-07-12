RIORDAN CLASSICS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF NEW BOOK: 'THE GREAT BIBLICAL PRINCIPLES HOAX'
Author Melissa Riordan sheds new light on what's missing in our Founding Documents
At first I didn’t believe our US Constitution was Humanist instead of Godly and Christian, so I searched it, looking for God. God was not there. Only We the People.”CRAWFORD, NE, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Americans have been told by renowned Christian ministries that our US Constitution and Declaration of Independence are based on “Biblical Principles.” Now, in 2024, talk to just about any patriotic Christian and that’s what they’ll tell you. Or Google what’s being taught about our founding documents by homeschoolers across the nation, it’s right there as well, used as proof the Founders intent was to create a Godly, Christian nation. In fact, for most Americans, this doctrine is natural as breathing, regarded as fundamental to liberty and good government. But is it true, or is it a hoax?
— Melissa Riordan
Writing a book that asserts that our Founding Fathers, as extraordinary as they were, created a US Constitution that is not based on true Biblical Principles but rather on humanism sounds pretty radical. Or that our Declaration of Independence actually contains not one, but two declarations of independence: one from Great Britain, the other from God! But that’s exactly what this 117 page book does, backed up by dozens of Scripture references.
Author Melissa Riordan says, “At first I didn’t believe our US Constitution was Humanist instead of Godly and Christian, so I searched it, looking for God. God was not there. Only We the People. By omitting God for We the People, it certainly appeared to be a Humanist constitution. So, I searched for true Biblical Principles, like the ones in the Mayflower Compact. But the more I looked, the more it became apparent we had been tricked by a great “Biblical Principles” hoax.”
THE GREAT “BIBLICAL PRINCIPLES HOAX” – Are the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution based on “Biblical Principles” or Humanism, is a much needed exposé about the omission of God in our United States Constitution: We the People taking God’s place, and a call for Americans to return to the good roots of the Mayflower Compact by acknowledging God in the document that defines our nation, giving him the glory due his name. The book anchors a campaign, UNDER GOD - We the People - Returning to our Roots., designed to educate Americans about the importance of acknowledging God in our founding documents. Available on Amazon.com.
