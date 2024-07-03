GasTechno Launches $1.5 Million Series B Financing on Dealmaker Platform
GasTechno to launch its first 506c offering on Dealmaker.tech for accredited investors and strategic partners to advance the methanol economy!BOYNE FALLS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC (“GEF”), one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of single-step Mini-GTL® methane-to-methanol conversion plants used to produce low carbon transportation fuels, has launched a $1.5 million Regulation D 506c convertible note offering (the “Offering”) on the Dealmaker crowd funding platform. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to prepare GEF for a targeted NYSE listing in 2025.
The Offering expires September 30, 2024, and, in the future, GEF expects to consummate a planned $400 million equity raise and a $130 million sustainable green bond offered through Mast Capital Advisors to further support the NYSE listing.
“American carbon-based technologies are growing and in our field experience they are cheaper, more efficient and more profitable than traditional fuel-based systems at small scales. The key is full integration from the field to the consumer,” said Walter Breidenstein, CEO. “The financial models surprised me when we determined that we did not need tax policy and RINS to be profitable.”
In 2022, GEF secured a 36-acre site in Northern Michigan complete with ten buildings to house its manufacturing operations, headquarters and flagship GasTechno Energy Center used to manufacture its equipment and supply low carbon transportation fuels to commercial vehicles and fleets. Longer term, GasTechno Energy Centers will be built at strategic locations nationwide to supply low carbon fuels including biomethanol, bioethanol, hydrogen, renewable dimethyl ether (rDME), renewable dimethoxymethane (rDMM), and renewable power for EV fast charging. GEF is planning to introduce a new CO2-to-ethanol conversion system that is highly scalable when fully integrated into the methanol-to-methanol system. GEF also plans to invest the $530 million debt and equity raised from future offerings consummated in connection with its listing on the NYSE listing to execute its nationwide Energy Center strategy.
GasTechno Energy Centers will be supplied with biomethanol produced by GasTechno Mini-GTL® 750 plants deployed at upstream biogas sites including landfills and biodigesters. Each Mini-GTL® 750 plant produces up to 5,500 gallons per day of biomethanol which can be easily distributed and converted on-demand at GasTechno Energy Centers into low carbon transportation fuels.
