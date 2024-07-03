Toynk Unveils Exclusive and Debut Offerings for San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Toynk is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated lineup of exclusive products and market debuts for San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
These offerings represent the passion and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional items that resonate with fans of all ages and interests.”GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toynk, a leading pop culture collectibles retailer, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated lineup of exclusive products and market debuts for San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Known for its diverse range of premium merchandise, Toynk continues to delight fans with unique offerings across beloved franchises.
Exclusive Offerings:
Deadpool 3 Belt Icon Oversized Magnetic Pin | SDCC Exclusive
Deadpool 3 Dogpool Flowerpot Enamel Pin | SDCC Exclusive
Dragon’s Lair Plush | Dirk, Singe
Family Guy Stewie 9-Inch Plush
Futurama Brain Slug Headband Adult One Size Fits All | SDCC Debut
Futurama Bender Chibi 8-Inch Plush
Futurama Nibbler Chibi 8-Inch Plush
Futurama Zoidberg Chibi 8-Inch Plush
The Garfield Movie Garfield and Vic Enamel Pin
Geeki Tikis Disney Jungle Book 36-Ounce Ceramic Mug
Killer Klowns From Outer Space Collector Plush | Slim, Spikey, Klownzilla
Pumpkinhead 1:12 Action Figure | Signature Version (Available only at Syndicate Collectibles)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala 6-Pin Set | Numbered SDCC Exclusive
Wednesday Addams Thing Mini Snow Globe
X-Men '97 Large Group Enamel Pin
Debut Offerings:
Army of Darkness Ash's Chainsaw 1:1 Scale Electronic Prop Replica (Available only at Syndicate Collectibles)
Bratz 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Buffy and Gang Short Sleeve Shirts | Various Sizes
Disney Mickey Mouse 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Disney Winnie The Pooh Dreamy Days 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Futurama 4x1 Mini Glass Set In Retail Box
Futurama Characters 45 x 60 Inch Fleece Throw Blanket
Futurama Hypnotoad 45 x 60 Inch Fleece Throw Blanket
Futurama Planet Espresso 20-Ounce Ceramic Mug
Futurama Planet Espresso Embroidered Adjustable Adult Hat
Geeki Tikis Disney Haunted Mansion Hitching Ghosts 2-3 Ounce Ceramic Mini Muglet 3-Pack
Geeki Tikis Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Scary Jack with Zero 13-Ounce Ceramic Mug
Geeki Tikis Disney Toy Story Alien Space Crane 36-Ounce Ceramic Mug with Lid
Geeki Tikis Star Wars Chopper 14-Ounce Ceramic Mug
Geeki Tikis Disney Pixar The Incredibles Mr. Incredible 40-Ounce Ceramic Mug
The Golden Girls Rainbow Pride Short Sleeve Shirts | Various Sizes
Hello Kitty Hello Stripes 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Killer Klowns From Outer Space Collector Plush Toy | Shorty
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Pumpkinhead 1:12 Premium Action Figure | Exclusive Signature Version
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Eco-Friendly Tote Bag | 15" x 5.5" x 13.5"
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends White 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Sanrio Hello Kitty Pink 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Sanrio Over the Rainbow Ombre 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle
Star Wars Ahsoka Mini Muglet 4-Pack
The Golden Girls Pink Short Sleeve Shirts | Various Sizes
Wednesday Raven Refractor Trading Card | 2024 Convention Exclusive
Wednesday Trading Card Set | 2024 Convention Preview Pack
"We're excited to bring an incredible array of exclusives and debut products to San Diego Comic-Con 2024," said Steve Loney, CEO of Toynk.com. "These offerings represent the passion and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional items that resonate with fans of all ages and interests."
Toynk Toys is thrilled to announce its lineup of booth locations at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Attendees can find Toynk Toys’ main booths at #3849, #121, #815, and #3749 to discover an expertly curated selection of pop culture collectibles.
Fans can enjoy even more excitement with Toynk Toys’ esteemed partners. Take the fun up a notch by visiting Sanrio's booth at #1235 for Hello Kitty and Friends faves, Syndicate Collectibles at #4344 for premium memorabilia, and Cardsmiths at #1536 for the latest in trading cards. Star Wars enthusiasts won't want to miss the Geeki Tikis booth nestled within the Star Wars Pavilion.
Toynk Toys’ whopping eight booths can be explored at San Diego Comic-Con from July 25-28, 2024, where an assortment of exclusive and debut releases will be available while supplies last. For more information and to view the complete catalog of upcoming products, please visit Toynk.com.
About Toynk.com:
Toynk.com is a retailer of licensed and unlicensed merchandise with a reputation for exceptional customer service and quality products. With an extensive selection spanning movies, comic books, games, and more, Toynk.com caters to collectors and fans worldwide.
Gena Disney
Toynk.com
gena@toynk.com
