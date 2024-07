Toynk Unveils Exclusive and Debut Offerings for San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Star Wars Phantom Menace Princess Amidala 6 Pin Set

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toynk, a leading pop culture collectibles retailer, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated lineup of exclusive products and market debuts for San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Known for its diverse range of premium merchandise, Toynk continues to delight fans with unique offerings across beloved franchises.Exclusive Offerings:Deadpool 3 Belt Icon Oversized Magnetic Pin | SDCC ExclusiveDeadpool 3 Dogpool Flowerpot Enamel Pin | SDCC ExclusiveDragon’s Lair Plush | Dirk, SingeFamily Guy Stewie 9-Inch PlushFuturama Brain Slug Headband Adult One Size Fits All | SDCC DebutFuturama Bender Chibi 8-Inch PlushFuturama Nibbler Chibi 8-Inch PlushFuturama Zoidberg Chibi 8-Inch PlushThe Garfield Movie Garfield and Vic Enamel PinGeeki Tikis Disney Jungle Book 36-Ounce Ceramic MugKiller Klowns From Outer Space Collector Plush | Slim, Spikey, KlownzillaPumpkinhead 1:12 Action Figure | Signature Version (Available only at Syndicate Collectibles)Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala 6-Pin Set | Numbered SDCC ExclusiveWednesday Addams Thing Mini Snow GlobeX-Men '97 Large Group Enamel PinDebut Offerings:Army of Darkness Ash's Chainsaw 1:1 Scale Electronic Prop Replica (Available only at Syndicate Collectibles)Bratz 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleBuffy the Vampire Slayer Buffy and Gang Short Sleeve Shirts | Various SizesDisney Mickey Mouse 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleDisney Winnie The Pooh Dreamy Days 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleFuturama 4x1 Mini Glass Set In Retail BoxFuturama Characters 45 x 60 Inch Fleece Throw BlanketFuturama Hypnotoad 45 x 60 Inch Fleece Throw BlanketFuturama Planet Espresso 20-Ounce Ceramic MugFuturama Planet Espresso Embroidered Adjustable Adult HatGeeki Tikis Disney Haunted Mansion Hitching Ghosts 2-3 Ounce Ceramic Mini Muglet 3-PackGeeki Tikis Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Scary Jack with Zero 13-Ounce Ceramic MugGeeki Tikis Disney Toy Story Alien Space Crane 36-Ounce Ceramic Mug with LidGeeki Tikis Star Wars Chopper 14-Ounce Ceramic MugGeeki Tikis Disney Pixar The Incredibles Mr. Incredible 40-Ounce Ceramic MugThe Golden Girls Rainbow Pride Short Sleeve Shirts | Various SizesHello Kitty Hello Stripes 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleKiller Klowns From Outer Space Collector Plush Toy | ShortyDisney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandlePumpkinhead 1:12 Premium Action Figure | Exclusive Signature VersionSanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Eco-Friendly Tote Bag | 15" x 5.5" x 13.5"Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends White 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleSanrio Hello Kitty Pink 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleSanrio Over the Rainbow Ombre 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleScooby Doo Mystery Machine 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with HandleStar Wars Ahsoka Mini Muglet 4-PackThe Golden Girls Pink Short Sleeve Shirts | Various SizesWednesday Raven Refractor Trading Card | 2024 Convention ExclusiveWednesday Trading Card Set | 2024 Convention Preview Pack"We're excited to bring an incredible array of exclusives and debut products to San Diego Comic-Con 2024," said Steve Loney, CEO of Toynk.com. "These offerings represent the passion and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional items that resonate with fans of all ages and interests."Toynk Toys is thrilled to announce its lineup of booth locations at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Attendees can find Toynk Toys’ main booths at #3849, #121, #815, and #3749 to discover an expertly curated selection of pop culture collectibles.Fans can enjoy even more excitement with Toynk Toys’ esteemed partners. Take the fun up a notch by visiting Sanrio's booth at #1235 for Hello Kitty and Friends faves, Syndicate Collectibles at #4344 for premium memorabilia, and Cardsmiths at #1536 for the latest in trading cards. Star Wars enthusiasts won't want to miss the Geeki Tikis booth nestled within the Star Wars Pavilion.Toynk Toys’ whopping eight booths can be explored at San Diego Comic-Con from July 25-28, 2024, where an assortment of exclusive and debut releases will be available while supplies last. For more information and to view the complete catalog of upcoming products, please visit Toynk.com.About Toynk.com:Toynk.com is a retailer of licensed and unlicensed merchandise with a reputation for exceptional customer service and quality products. With an extensive selection spanning movies, comic books, games, and more, Toynk.com caters to collectors and fans worldwide.