Comer Announces Oversight Hearing with EPA Administrator Michael Regan

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.” The hearing will conduct oversight and gather information from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan on the Biden Administration’s push of excessive environmental regulations and abuse of environmental protection authorities.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is not, and should not be, immune to congressional oversight. The EPA has worked closely with the White House to implement sweeping executive orders and burdensome regulations in an effort to advance a radical climate agenda,” said Chairman Comer. “We know the Biden Administration is overreaching its environmental protection authorities extensively, flouting the limits the Supreme Court set upon them two years ago in West Virginia v. EPA and adopting statutory interpretations that surely will not pass muster under the Court’s recent decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. The Committee looks forward to holding the agency accountable next week for its efforts to cement Green New Deal and other misguided priorities that have hurt both American businesses and consumers across the country.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency”

DATE: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: Michael Regan, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.