Lights, Camera, Action: InHealth Media Unveils National Media TV Campaign for Client Base

Mitch Gould, Nutritional Products International CEO and Founder

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InHealth Media (IHM) a, a result-driven, strategy-based, and creatively focused media agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its national TV campaign for its diverse client base. This comprehensive media initiative is designed to enhance the visibility and sales velocity of clients' products across the United States, particularly in the sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and nutrition markets.This innovative campaign leverages America's top-rated TV shows to tag products directly to Amazon and Walmart.com, for example, enabling viewers to make immediate purchases. This method not only drives product sales but also significantly enhances brand awareness on a national scale. By integrating direct purchasing links into television programming, InHealth Media is revolutionizing the way products connect with consumers, making shopping as instantaneous and seamless as possible.Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), a key partner in this campaign, commented on the initiative, "This tagging strategy is about more than just increasing sales; it’s about transforming how brands engage with consumers. We are leveraging the power of media and online retail synergy to elevate the brands we work with, giving them unparalleled exposure on national television and the world's largest online marketplace.”The TV campaign will be nationally syndicated in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta, reaching over 1,000 stations nationwide.Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, has a storied career in the industry. Known for his innovative approach, he helped pioneer the placement of premium health and wellness products on Amazon in the early 2000s.His extensive experience also includes collaborations with high-profile sports and entertainment personalities such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky, enhancing their brand presence in the retail space. Gould is no stranger to working with retailers across the country during his 35-plus-year career.For further details about IHM, please visit www.nutricompany.com . For more information on NPI, please visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.